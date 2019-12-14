BRISTOL, Tenn. — Mike Farris stood on stage at the Paramount last weekend during his Christmas show. He punctuated the clouds-bursting evening with an elongated rendition of “Silent Night.”
“Christ our savior is born!” sang Farris, head tilted back, eyes cast heavenward. “HALLELUJAH!”
As Christmas Day nears, pastors throughout the area offer messages from their church’s lecterns that relate to the birth of Christ. Christmas pairs with Easter as among the most important days in Christendom. In keeping with the spirit and purity of Christmas, children at Avoca Christian Church in Bristol, Tennessee present “Star Search” on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10:45 a.m.
“The kids love the Christmas story,” said Debbie Bennett, children’s minister at Avoca Christian Church. “They love knowing that they have a baby Jesus who was born for them. He’s the savior for us all.”
Music and message pervades services at Realife Church in Bristol, Tennessee. Each Sunday at 10 a.m., there’s a rock band behind Pastor Joel Kirk on stage, and the rock of ages upon which they all stand.
“What I’m preaching about this Sunday,” said Kirk, “is how to not miss Christmas. It comes down to three things. We’re too busy. We’re too familiar. We’re too afraid of it. I’m going to pull that out of the Christmas story in the Bible.”
Kirk’s focus on Sunday resides within a monthlong series titled, “A Realife Christmas.” While the season brings tidings of peace, hope and joy, that’s not reality for everyone.
“We can go back to the night Christ was born in a stable,” Kirk said. “The inn was too busy with customers to accommodate Mary and Joseph. He didn’t know that God was going to be born in his hotel. He was too busy.”
Enter the Rev. W.A. Johnson, who has been the pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia for 58 years.
“This Sunday, I’m preaching about the no room factor — no room for Jesus in Bethlehem, no room at the inn,” said Johnson. “There was no room for him anywhere. Come around to us today. Do we have room for him today? We’ve got to make room for Jesus today.”
Think of the demands placed upon many during the season of Christmas.
Dominant in the lives of millions of Americans, such attention given to the aspect of gift-giving can detract mightily from the essence of the occasion.
“If we would just slow down in our lives,” Kirk said, “God would do some incredible things through our lives.”
Refer back to the song “Silent Night.” It relates to the night when Christ was born, moments when “all is calm, all is bright.” Thing is, how did Mary and Joseph know that their child was the son of God?
“That’s a great question,” said Father Stephen Mathewes of Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church in Bluff City, Tennessee. “It makes me think of the song, ‘Mary Did You Know?’”
The song includes such lines as “Mary did you know that your baby boy is Lord of all creation?” and “Did you know that your baby boy is heaven’s perfect lamb?” Consider the enormity that must have been upon her during the time that preceded her birth of Christ.
“She was a pure virgin and told by the archangel Gabriel,” Mathewes said. “We have to recognize Mary’s holiness and wisdom, too, yet as holy and wise as she was, I don’t think it’s something that even the holiest person could fully anticipate and understand.”
Indeed, as the song asks, “Mary did you know?”
“It’s something that not even the angels could understand,” Mathewes said. “As for Mary, she was already a remarkable woman. In a sense, it’s like she was being prepared.”
As communicated in the evergreen “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” Christ was born to Mary. There, in the humblest of locales, the savior was born.
“How still we see thee lie,” the song goes.
Now, that’s a real place, Bethlehem and the site of Christ’s birth. It’s not simply fodder for songs and sermons, stories and legends.
“He was born in a manger, but it was in a nearby stable,” Mathewes said. “It was a cave. The cave was used as a stable. There’s a church built on the exact spot where he was born.”
But what of Joseph?
“He was a humble man,” Johnson said. “He went along with the program and married Mary. He was the lineage. Jesus came out of that.”
Many bemoan society’s near-pervasive commercialism as connected to Christmas.
“We give gifts because God gave us gifts first,” Kirk said. “Yeah, I know it has gotten commercialized, but it was a way to reenact what God did. By the way, we know that Jesus wasn’t born in December. Most scholars think he was born in May.”
OK, commercialized or not, December or not, the birth of Jesus Christ to a virgin rates as one of if not the most miraculous event in recorded history. Think of the ramifications. Consider the unlikelihood. Ponder our fate had his birth not happened.
So each 25th day of December, the world pauses to acknowledge the birth of Jesus Christ. He came with nothing, yet he offered everything.
“It was miraculous,” Kirk said. “It was impossible, yet it happened.”
