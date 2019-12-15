The University of Tennessee Center for Profitable Agriculture in cooperation with the UT Manage Program will offer a workshop for farmers who want to learn how to create and use spreadsheets to evaluate their farm records. This workshop will be offered locally at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center as well as other locations. See the dates and the locations below.
The “Got Farm Records … Now What?” workshops will help farmers take their business records and turn them into spreadsheets, with analysis capabilities. Analyzing records in a spreadsheet format can help farmers make better business decisions. “Using spreadsheets and other tools to evaluate value-added opportunities and determine costs and breakeven prices needed to cover those costs enables you to have more confidence in decision making. It also improves the likelihood that your farm or operation will succeed,” according to the instructor.
At each workshop, participants will be provided records on a flash drive from an imaginary farm. Then, they will learn how to export those records into a spreadsheet and practice analyzing the data to make business management decisions. Participants should bring their own laptop computer with the Microsoft Excel program to the workshop. No prior experience working in Microsoft Excel is necessary. Specialists will be available to provide one-on-one assistance with participants during the workshop.
Instructors from CPA and UT Manage will present the workshop content at each location. The workshops will also include instruction on direct marketing, food processing and agritourism enterprises.
Workshops will be held across the state fall 2019 and winter 2020. Each full day workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. local time and conclude at 4 p.m. local time. The full schedule is listed below.
» Monday, Jan. 13 in Cookeville
» Tuesday, Jan. 14 in Blountville
Pre-registration is required and costs $20 per person with lunch included. Space is limited, and registration will close five business days prior to each workshop. Registration is now open at tiny.utk.edu/gotfarmrecords. For more information, you may call the local UT-TSU Extension Sullivan County Office at 423-574-1919.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.