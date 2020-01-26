Area agriculture producers will have an opportunity to learn more about using drones on their farms. The workshop will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Ron Ramsey Regional Agriculture Center. The Ag Center is located at 140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville. This workshop will be hosted by TSU Extension and UT-TSU Extension Sullivan County.
The workshop will be limited to the first 15 registrants. The workshop will feature hands-on activities with a Phantom 4 Pro Drone, information on agricultural application for drones, and laws and regulations. The workshop is free and will also feature a meal. Please call UT-TSU Extension at 423-574-1919 to register for this workshop. Please register by Thursday, Feb. 20.
Drones were once a high-tech tool for the military. Everyday individuals only dreamed of owning and flying a drone. Now drones are becoming increasingly popular in our everyday lives including for agriculture applications due to the increasing availability of technology and its affordability. This new technology will likely play a major role in helping agriculture producers meet the increasing demands of the world population.
Drones are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs. These are aerial vehicles without a human pilot on board. They come in many different sizes with some that will fit in your hand, while others are large as a pickup truck. Some UAVs have fixed wings like airplanes, and others have rotary blades like helicopters. They can be equipped with cameras, thermal imaging capabilities and infrared sensors.
Locally, beef cattle production represents the largest number of farms. There is potential for drones to be used in local beef cattle operations in multiple ways. Purdue University Extension highlights the following as ways they could benefit the beef producer.
» Identify sick or down animals that need prompt treatment
» Locate livestock across many acres
» Search for mother and offspring and assess their health
» Inspect fences quickly to determine if they need to be repaired, mowed or sprayed
» View seasonal grazing patterns to determine future forage selection
» Inspect water sources
Drones can also be used in other agricultural applications such as crops production, turf maintenance, forestry management. Non-agricultural applications for drones include marketing, structural inspection, real estate, natural resources management, and many more.
The University of Tennessee Extension offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.