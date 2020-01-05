A local Disaster Animal Response Team (DART) meeting will be held at the Washington County Farm Bureau in Jonesborough, Tennessee, at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. The address for the meeting is 1103 Boones Creek Road.
The purpose will be to familiarize attendees with the State of Tennessee DART program. Those interested in being a resource in the case of a disaster will be certified as official DART responders. There is no cost for this program. This is just an opportunity to be more informed on how local and state resources could assist with the needs of animals in case of an emergency.
DART is composed of veterinarians, veterinary technicians, animal control personnel, and pet and livestock owners. The goal is for every county to have a DART team. These teams help as first responders by assisting the local Emergency Management Agency with implementing a plan of animal housing and care services. An implemented DART will have an emergency call-down list of responders for use in the 911 Emergency Call Center. In the case of a fire, flood, tornado, or other natural disaster, having a DART team can make the difference in being able to implement a timely response to care and house animals.
At the state level, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture can assist a local DART if this in times of large disasters. If the local DART is overwhelmed during an emergency, the local jurisdiction, through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, can activate state resources. If the state resources are inadequate, the state can request federal resources through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
For more information about this meeting, call Chris Ramsey at 423-574-1919.
Chris Ramsey is an agriculture extension agent at UT-TSU Extension in Sullivan County. His office is at 140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville, TN 37617. You can reach him at 423-574-1919 or cwramsey@utk.edu.
