RADFORD, Va. — The popular Radford Highlanders Festival has been canceled for this year, according to a letter issued to prospective vendors this week.
The festival was scheduled for Oct. 10 on the Southwest Virginia campus of Radford University.
“The Radford Highlanders Festival Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 24th Radford Highlanders Festival,” the letter states.
“While it saddens us to cancel, we know that it is the right decision for the health and safety of the campus, community, festival participants and visitors to the City of Radford and region.”
