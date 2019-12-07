BRISTOL, Tenn. — Americans firmly reside in the midst of the commercial Christmas season. Black Friday and subsequently similar days sealed that.
Yet far and away from the nation’s bustling shopping centers and online merchants, the season of Advent is afoot. It began last Sunday, Dec. 1. It concludes on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
As pastor of Addilynn United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tennessee, Dan Gray preached about Advent last Sunday. He’ll do so again for each subsequent Sunday that precedes Christmas. Amid the nods to Advent, Addilynn UMC hosts its annual Christmas Banquet on Sunday, Dec. 8.
“The Christmas Banquet is one of those things that we do to get together,” said Gray. “We can gather together and break bread together as one as the disciples did.”
The Christmas Banquet begins at 6 p.m.
“You don’t have to be a member of this church to come,” Gray said. “We would like for you to RSVP by either letting us know on our Facebook page or by calling our number, 423-764-1747.”
One needn’t adhere to the Methodist denomination to attend. Furthermore, diners even need not be of the Christian faith to participate.
“The church doesn’t exist for itself,” Gray said. “It exists to serve the mission of Jesus. He said it was to seek and save the lost.”
Perhaps a person will have found a church home at Addilynn UMC should they attend the banquet. Maybe not. Either way, it’s a way for human beings to connect as human beings in a convivial manner that bespeaks humanity.
“It’s truly for everyone,” Gray said. “If they don’t have a church home and they want to connect with the congregation, then all the more better. The gospel is for everybody.”
During times when society may seem fractured along fault lines of a political nature, Christmas generates opportunities to seal those cracks in the foundation. Addilynn’s banquet may well succeed in that manner to some extent on the local scene.
“Its theme is Christmas, which is a time of goodwill and cheer,” Gray said. “Let’s break bread. When you sit down to eat with someone, that can change a dynamic. Jesus did it. God craves a relationship with each one of you regardless of where you are. That’s the vision of the church, to share the good news.”
Advent belongs firmly within that which brands as good news. In a way, Advent trumpets the coming of Christmas. Advent accentuates Christmas.
“It does. It builds up to it,” Gray said. “It’s a buildup to Christmas Eve. If you celebrate from December 1 to December 24 and engage in that mindset with an Advent experience, come Christmas Eve you will experience Christmas in a profoundly different way. It’s a sense of hope. Now more than ever.”
Last Sunday’s service at Addilynn UMC featured the lighting of the candle of hope. Thus began a series of four Sundays to acknowledge Advent.
“The second Sunday we light the candle of love,” Gray said. “The next Sunday, we light the candle of joy. Then on the next Sunday, we light the candle of peace. There’s always four Sundays in Advent. Love, joy, hope, and peace is found in the incarnation.”
The incarnation refers to the belief that Jesus Christ was made of flesh, that the son of God was born fully human. That Advent heralds the incarnation makes its recognition all the more manifested as the opening act for Christmas.
“If you’re already at Christmas, then you missed the miracle of incarnation,” Gray said. “That’s the turning point of history.”
Translated, because Advent leads up to Christmas, such things as Christmas songs do not belong. That comes on Christmas Day and for the 12 days thereafter, at least according to some traditions within Christendom.
However, for many Americans, Christmas Day exists as the culmination of the Christmas season. Therefore, they begin to pack decorations away and cease listening to Christmas songs by the day thereafter. To practice Advent is to practice otherwise.
“You don’t stop singing Christmas songs on Christmas Day,” Gray said. “You start listening to or singing Christmas songs on Christmas Day and during the 12 days of Christmas.”
Consider this. Throughout November and particularly December, shopping centers and department stores as well as supermarkets inundate patrons with Christmas songs. Skedaddle to your local Walmart or Food City. Listen closely. Voices from Frank Sinatra to Mariah Carey exude songs of the season whether we want to hear them or not.
But one who practices Advent avoids such airings of Christmas music until the actual day of Christmas. The experience can bloom exponentially more as beautiful.
“If by Christmas Day you are sick of Christmas songs, then you’re missed the point of Advent,” Gray said. “Advent can help you. And for 12 more days. It’s just practical.”
