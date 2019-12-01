While the weekend after Thanksgiving brings American shoppers out to grab deals on presents for the holiday season, local nonprofit Pro-Art Association also wants this time of year to be focused on helping the community.
After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a movement that has grown in response to commercialism that attempts to refocus Christmastime as a season of giving.
This year, Pro-Art Association is encouraging everyone to make tax-deductible contributions to the nonprofit, which will go directly toward supporting arts in the region, helping students and residents access the finest in music, drama and the fine arts. So far this year, Pro-Art has hosted 12 public and 13 school performances and workshops, serving 7,300 students and 3,000 community members across the counties of Wise, Lee and Dickenson.
“Every dollar you donate will be put to use serving our region,” said Executive Director Jan Zentmeyer.
Pro-Art is also selling season passes for its 2020 season. To purchase tickets or to make a donation, visit proartva.org or the Facebook page (proartva). Checks can be made out to the Pro-Art Association and sent to P.O. Box 179, Wise, VA 24293. For additional information, email pro-art@uvawise.edu or call 276-376-4520.
