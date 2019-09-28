Where do you go for answers, when you have problems, troubles, or questions? Where do you look for a solution? What is your source of strength?
Some folks reach for a gun, or a bottle, or a pill or their checkbook. But what do YOU reach for?
Recently, I’ve started reaching for my wallet. That’s right, my billfold. Allow me to share the story.
A few months back, when Doug Burgess told Sammie and me about his experience at an Amish funeral, he shared part of a conversation he had with the local Bishop who was conducting the service. As they sat together and talked about the “footprint” left by the deceased, the pastor held his open, tattered Bible. Occasionally he would flip the worn pages and run his fingers along well-marked verses as he spoke of the relationship with God that he and others enjoyed.
Doug recounted how, after a lengthy exchange, he had asked the elder, “What is your favorite verse of scripture?”
The humble, godly man answered by reaching into his pocket and producing a ragged scrap of paper, a portion of the holy word, which had been carefully torn from the book. “I keep it in my pocket so that when I need to be reminded of the truth of God’s Word, I can touch it. I can even take it out and read it with convenience.”
Moved by the story, I asked what the verse was, but Doug could not remember. Later I recalled that the Amish, use a translation of the holy scriptures in the tongue of their forefathers. They also sing, pray and preach in Der Deutsch. Amish are fluent in the German language. By the way, God understands German as well as English, Swahili and every human dialect.
Anyway, Doug told us that he was so stirred by the answer that he had started putting his hand in his pocket to remind him to think about God’s Word anytime he was challenged by a given situation. Sometimes, he said, he would even excuse himself from a heated discussion and give himself a “time out” to think and pray about the circumstances.
“So,” I asked, “what verse do you carry in your pocket?”
“Oh, I don’t actually have a piece of paper in my pocket,” he responded. “When I reach in my pocket, it reminds me to think of an appropriate verse or the Bible in general. That always calms my mind and my heart.”
After several weeks of thinking about our talk, I decided to take action, too. So I laid my Bible on a copier, cut a few verses from the copied pages, then placed them in my billfold. Now when I am worried or distressed; when I’m confronted with a trial or spiritual encounter, I reach for my wallet…not to buy my way out of something, but to remind me of who is in control.
Try it! It can help you through the rough times in your life. Sammie has verses in her purse. They have helped to carry her through for many years. My phone reminds me of Ephesians 3:20 every day at 3:20 p.m. Whether in your pocket or pocketbook, on your phone or just a marked verse in a favorite Bible, let the Word of God guide you, comfort you, strengthen you and give you peace.
The Psalmist sang, “Thy word have I hid in my heart, that I might not sin against Thee!”
