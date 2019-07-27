“What do you want to be when you grow up?” In our lifetime, all of us have been asked that question a few times. I know I have.
Some folks in their 40s, 50s or 60s are still trying to answer that question.
Katie Grace is almost 6 and has yet to enroll in first grade. But she is already looking at the question very seriously — and also in a fun way. Ask her what she wants to be when she grows up, and her answer is likely to be, “I’m going to be a singer, like my mom! Unless I decide to be a queen.”
She also has a great imagination. To discover how great, ask what she is right now.
A few weeks back, when Sammie and I were celebrating our anniversary, K.G. got together with the flower girl from our wedding. Missy Cooper, Sammie’s niece, was 3 years old at the time. Now, Missy is Melissa Thompson; she’s an attorney; her husband, Tom, has a PhD in helicopter design. (I’m not making this up.) Their son, Sam, is in graduate school. But, at our celebration, she was Missy, and she was able to play with K.G. and pretend on her level.
As they sat together at dinner, with a secretive tone Katie Grace whispered in Missy’s ear, “You and I are the only mermaids here. All the others are just humans!” She continued her game by declaring herself to be “Ariel.” Missy was “Elsa” and her aunt and uncle, Robin and Rick, were “Princess Jasmine” and “Prince Eric” — Disney characters, but humans.
Having watched “The Little Mermaid” movie several times, seeing the mermaid show at Sea World with her other grandmother, “Ya-Ya” and stage production at Barter Theatre with her Aunt Stacia and Papa, Katie Grace’s fancying herself as the little mermaid is completely normal. Add the fact that the little mermaid is quite a singer — like Katie’s mom — makes it understandable that when she grows up to be a full time human, she wants to be a singer.
Growing up in a different era, my goal as a 6-year-old was to become a cowboy, space man, firefighter or police officer — like our 6-year-old grandson, Anderson. What was your aspiration at that age? Surely it changed as you matured. At some point, the important issue should become, what must I be in order to best serve God and others.
God’s call on our life usually depends on the abilities and interests He has given us. Our passions in life and our willingness to glorify Him will certainly shape our career choices and the movement of God’s calling at different stages of our life.
Jeremiah reminds us that God has plans for all of us, and Isaiah informs us that His plans are not, necessarily, the same as ours. Obviously, His ways are better than ours.
St. Paul admonished the Christians in Rome to “give yourselves, sacrificially, to serving God. This is real worship. Do not follow the ways of the world, but let God guide your thoughts. Then you will be able to find God’s will for your life — what pleases Him.” (my translation of Romans 12:1,2) What was good for Roman Christians is certainly good for us.
So, what do you want to be when you grow up?