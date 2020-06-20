Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... CLEAR SKIES, LIGHT WINDS, AND RECENT RAINS HAVE ALLOWED AREAS OF DENSE FOG TO DEVELOP ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA THIS MORNING. AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO ONE-QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. WHEN TRAVELING, DRIVE WITH CAUTION AND SLOW DOWN. BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN DROPS IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE FOG. GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS WHEN TRAVELING THROUGH THE DENSE FOG. THE FOG WILL DISSIPATE BY MID- MORNING SATURDAY.