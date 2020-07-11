All of us are in this together — six feet apart. Everyone knows that nothing is like it used to be. This year has been like no other, and surely none of us will ever forget the impact it has had on our lives — for as long as we live.
Over the past four or five months, we have seen more of our neighbors than we have in years. Walking the dog, working in the yard, or just strolling through the neighborhood, we’ve been out more, and so have they. Meeting on the sidewalk we sometimes create a wide berth to maintain a healthy separation, throw up a hand, or nod. Maybe we just shout a greeting from the front porch or across the back yard.
In other meet and greet situations we may risk a fist bump or elbow knock, especially if it’s an old friend that we haven’t seen for a while. Old friends are very important. So are new friends — and young friends. It is very important to remain friendly even when we find ourselves in unfriendly surroundings; even when we are in a hostile environment.
Our rapport with other humans, I would suggest, is more important than material wealth, power, maybe even our connection with our own self. The relationship we have with our Creator is the only relationship that is more significant.
When Sammie and I finally made it to Williamsburg a few weeks ago, there were surprises and disappointments. Nothing was normal. Getting away was good; the change of scenery was somewhat refreshing; but the most delightful memory we brought back, was reconnecting with friends. Places are important. People are more important.
Visits to our favorite eating place, The Old Chickahominy House, were exciting. We always enjoy sampling the Southern cuisine, browsing the unique gift shop and petting the store cat, Malinda, but the thing that brought the greatest joy was spending time with Dan and Carla and a few members of their staff. Don’t tell the CDC, but we actually hugged them when we saw them for the first time in months.
On a side trip to Smithfield, we found Relics closed. We were so disappointed. Talk about your unique shop. Wendy, the owner, and others there have become our friends over time. We happened to be in town and visited the shop on their first day in business, a few years back. When we found Relics closed, we called Wendy to find out when they would be open, made another trip on the James River Ferry and drove down highway 10 again a couple days later. That day Sammie and Wendy brought each other up to date on all the current events. That took a while.
Before heading back to East Tennessee we had to stop by and see our friends Vernon and Carole. We stood on the porch and talked to Vernon while being abundantly careful to practice physical distancing. Carole has been bedridden for almost two years and we did not want to risk, even slightly, spreading anything horrible to her. Vernon shared how God has walked with them through the dark valleys and we prayed together through tears of faith in a brighter future.
As we step into the future, I’m having great difficulty imagining what the rest of the year will be like, especially for children, specifically our stinking cute grandchildren. Relationships with their friends are crucial to their development. Somehow, some way, every child should be encouraged to be a friend and every child must be protected from friendlessness. Pray for them all. Love them all. Show them a friend. Remember — I’ve said it many times right here in this column — the best friend any of us can have is Jesus. People need people and people need the Lord.
