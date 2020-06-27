A few weeks back, the Playl’s Jr surprised us on Mother’s Day. In this column, I wrote about how Stephen has been surprising us his whole life, from before the day he was born on April Fool’s Day. Well, on Father’s Day weekend there were more surprises.
A week before Father’s Day, Sammie and I drove to Mt. Juliet to spend the night with the Playl boys and see the house their mom and dad are buying. Our plan was to leave the next Saturday and get further out of Tennessee than we have been since early in the pandemic. We had reservations in Williamsburg, our “second home.”
We hoped to get an early start, leaving as soon as we could drop off our Boxer at the vet for boarding —her “second home.” Somehow things didn’t happen on schedule. There were multiple interruptions, and we didn’t get away until noon. That was part of the surprise.
When we finally arrived in Williamsburg, things were surreal. Nothing was normal. It was just like the rest of the world. Things had “opened up”, but there weren’t nearly as many people as usual. Restaurants were, well, like everywhere else; William and Mary was practically deserted; traffic was light; a few places were still closed. You know, it was like other places throughout the country.
Our West Virginia daughter and grandchildren, who are in the process of moving to the Richmond area, met us for lunch and to spend a night with us. That was good. But we are not accustomed to seeing them in masks. Everything was different. It was all a surprise.
But the biggest surprise had come when we were about an hour from home, driving up the interstate in a torrential rain. My phone began to play “Rocky Top” and when I answered it was our son.
“Hey Dad, where are ya?”
“We’re just past Wytheville, headed toward Williamsburg. Mom’s driving. It’s pouring rain! Where y’all?”
There was a brief pause. Then: “Uh ... we’re sitting in your driveway.”
SURPRISE!
Actually, it was like surprise, SURPRISE!
Stephen had surprised us by coming to Bristol for a birthday party, then surprising us for Father’s Day. He was more surprised than we were though. We were gone. What a turn of events. We almost turned around and went back ... but we didn’t.
SURPRISE! SURPRISE!
Our world has been turned upside down and filled with chaos this year. As 2019 was turning into 2020, who could have guessed that by the middle of the year we would be where we are right now?
Well, God knew what was coming. He knew what was “out there” when it was still “out there.” Nothing takes Him by surprise. He is certainly with us, and it makes Him sad to see us sin and suffer, but He knows what’s coming before it gets here. He knows what we’ve been through and what we will continue to go through.
In Isaiah Chapter 46, He said, “I am God ... declaring the end from the beginning and from ancient times things not yet done.”
The Psalmist sang, “Even before a word is on my tongue, O Lord, you know it precisely.”
And: “Your eyes saw ... the days that were formed for me, before any of those days were here.”
God knows what we have been through, what we are going through and what lies before us. He loves us with an incomparable love and He will forgive our past, guide us through the present, and prepare for us an awesome future. With God there are no surprises. We do not know all the details, but He does. It would be wise to commit our ways to Him.
Through His prophet, Jeremiah, God told the nation of Israel, “I know the plans I have for you ....” Our nation, and we as individuals, should seek His forgiveness, His love and His plan for our future; otherwise there may be some unpleasant surprises out there.
