Through the years, tens of thousands or more basketball fans have watched teams from Tabernacle Baptist Academy play in the Arby’s Tournaments at Viking Hall in Bristol, and hundreds of players have faced them on the court. My wife and I are numbered within the first group — spectators — and our son is one of those who played in those storied tournaments. Coach Dale Burns, Roby Witcher and many other local folks became very close friends with the Bahamians, especially Coach and Principal Norris Bain, over the years.
For three consecutive years our son, Stephen Jr, spent part of Thanksgiving week playing in the tournament hosted by Tabernacle in Freeport Grand Bahama. His senior year I was one of the parents that accompanied the team. In the Bahamas I watched basketball, walked on the beach, shopped in a bizarre bazaar, ate conch soup, and traveled to the outskirts of town to see an old deserted lighthouse and watch local fisherman plying their trade. I visited with the locals and chatted about everything from “what’s there to see around here?” to “do you know Jesus?” When we flew back to Tri-Cities Airport, a couple of conch shells, discarded by the fishermen, were in my bags, along with souvenirs purchased at the bazaar place. It was a memorable trip. I only wish Sammie had been able to go with us.
Another trip, when Stephen was a junior in high school, did include his momma. Sammie’s paternal ancestry came from coastal North Carolina, but she had never seen the Outer Banks — at least not above Beaufort. Most folks would probably agree that Beaufort does not qualify as OBX. So between Stephen’s sophomore and junior years at THS, we drove all the way across the Tar Heel State, stopping in Greenville to visit Sammie’s paternal grandfather’s grave, crossed the bridge to Nag’s Head, and followed Highway 12 all the way to Ocracoke Island.
After spending a couple nights in the village of Ocracoke, we drove on down to Wilmington and ate at the Oceanic Restaurant on Wrightsville Beach. Coach Burns had taken the basketball team there from basketball camp at Mt. Olive College the year before. We have been back to Ocracoke almost every year since — 17 years, now.
So why am I telling y’all all of this? Simple. I want to share how close to my heart are Freeport Grand Bahama and Ocracoke. My heart has been broken by the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, especially to those two places, and the loss of life, especially in the Bahamas.
Indeed I am grateful to Almighty God for the safety of our daughter and granddaughter in Wilmington and our daughter and son-in-law in Florida who were also spared. But my heart and prayers continue to overflow for those whose lives have been lost — or at least greatly altered — by this major storm.
May I plead with everyone who reads these words to let God stir your heart for those who are in the aftermath of Dorian and act on those stirrings?
How? All of us can pray. The Bible tells us to pray in every situation and to show compassion. Scripture promises that the “… effectual, fervent prayer of a righteous person accomplishes much.”
Perhaps you could give through the fundraiser set up by Coach Burns, or through your religious organization. Some can even volunteer your time and energy by going. That’s called putting feet to your prayers.
Whatever you can do, please do something. Jesus said that if we have done it unto the least of these, it is as though we did it unto Him.
