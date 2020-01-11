Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE RIDGE TOPS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS AND WEAKENED TREES COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&