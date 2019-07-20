Most of us detest mosquito bites. Have you ever heard this quote in a sober discussion: “You know, one of my favorite things is to be covered with mosquitoes and have them drill my skin and suck my blood”? Didn’t think so!
Some people seem to be more bothered by the pesky little critters than others. Take my wife, Sammie, for example. Not only does she react to their bites with welts and extreme itching, but the little suckers seem to seek her out and prefer her skin to that of anyone close to her. It seems that she is singled out for special attention by the tiny varmints.
Why do they like her so much? Your guess is as good as mine. She read somewhere that those little nuisances prefer Type O-negative blood, the type that courses through her veins. On my blood test, I made an A+ and they always choose her over me, even when she uses plenty of repellant … just sayin’. My theory is that she’s just a lot sweeter than me.
James David, one of our stinkin’ cute 8-year-old grands, tells us they often attack him, too. Recently, when Sammie was explaining why she was wildly scratching her ankles, he gave this empathetic response: “They really bother me, too, Nahnee. There must be an ad in the Mosquito Newspaper that says, ‘Be sure to visit the James David Mosquito Resort.’ Maybe they’ve got an ad for you, too!”
Now there’s a possible answer. Mosquito hit list. Whatever the explanation, they are a real menace to my wife, and our whole family would like to help.
A few days ago, Katie Grace was saying Grace for our meal. After she thanked God for the food and her family she added, “… and help Nahnee’s mosquito bites to not hurt so bad.”
Her bedtime prayers that night included a petition for the mosquitoes to quit biting her altogether. After her prayer K.G. confided to us, “I just wish Jesus would kill all the mosquitoes.”
Well, I don’t think it is in Jesus’ nature to kill any of His creatures, even blights as bad as mosquitoes. Besides they provide food for bats and barn swallows, song birds and purple martins. Most people find them very irritating, though. I, for one, would like to ask Noah, some day, why he didn’t just swat the pair of them, when he had them together on the ark.
But seriously, are mosquitoes the only little things that bug you? I’m not referring to other small insects, like ants, flies, wasps and hornets. Are you ever troubled by a fleeting thought, a tiny temptation, a minor ache or pain? Does a word from a coworker, friend or family member ever get under your skin? How about some small act committed by another driver on the interstate or in a parking lot? Maybe the chewing, spitting, scratching, sneezing, coughing, or laughing of someone within earshot or your line of vision?
Honestly, it seems that little things bug us more than the more critical issues of life. That word or look or idea can really sting, burn or itch something awful … it’s true … but whether the annoyance is caused by a life or death situation or a minor irritant, we can always share what’s bugging us with our Heavenly Father.
Peter said we should cast our cares or anxiety on the Lord, and the Psalmist admonished us to bring our burdens to Him. We are promised that He will sustain us, if we bring our troubles — great or small — and give them to Him.
God may not take the itch out of the mosquito bite, but He can lighten our load or take the sting out of an unkind word, if only we will allow him to share our burden.