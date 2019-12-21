The year was 2005. It was a Sunday before Christmas, and in churches everywhere children in Sunday school classes talked about the birth of Jesus — and giving gifts.
At Woodlawn Baptist Church in Bristol, 9-year-old Julia Hogue and her 6-year-old brother, John, joined in the discussion and the activities of their class. That day their teacher directed the children to make gifts for the Christ child. The presents were simple, handwritten notes to the baby — words of love and commitment — which were folded and gift wrapped to be placed under Christmas trees and opened on Christmas morning.
Julia wrote this note to Jesus: “Dear God and Jesus, Thanks for all you have done for us.”
In his note, John simply stated, “Jesus, I’ll always love you and remember you.”
In small boxes, carefully wrapped and tagged, “To Jesus,” the humble gifts were lovingly placed under the tree at their home, along with many other packages.
A few days later, Dec. 22, Julia and John’s mom climbed out of bed and headed to work. It was still dark out and the coldest morning of the year. Barry and the children were still fast asleep as Tina drove to her office.
Not long after Tina left, John crawled out of bed and plodded toward the living room to watch cartoons. Suddenly he realized something was terribly wrong. The smell of smoke and flames leaping from an electrical outlet in the kitchen made John forget about the TV. Immediately he screamed for his sister and his daddy to wake up, “’cause the kitchen’s on fire!”
Barry awoke, smelled smoke and ran to scoop up the kids and head out the front door. A passerby, spotting the flames, called 911, and within minutes BTFD was on the scene. When I arrived, the fire was extinguished. Barry and I talked with Captain Kevin Cross about the fire and how “lucky” it was the fire department was notified so quickly and the fire station was so near.
Although the house was saved, much of the inside was gutted by the fire, including the Christmas tree and all the presents — all of the presents but two. The notes to Jesus for His birthday were the only surviving gifts. They were slightly scorched but well preserved, openable and readable. Plastic and even metal toys were melted, but the Jesus gifts were intact. Oh, another item in the same room that survived was a Bible that had belonged to Barry’s mom. A little singed, but it could still be read.
In August of this year there was a fire at Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market in Holmes County, Ohio. Caused by lightning in the wee hours of morning, it destroyed about half of the market. You can still read news stories about the fire on Google. The part that burned was totally demolished, but one item survived that fire, too.
My friend, Doug Burgess at Berlin Grande Hotel, emailed pictures to me of a Bible that endured that inferno. That copy of The Word of God was surrounded by solid material, including the hinges from a safe that had been melted in the heat.
Never forget: The Word of God is powerful.
In the hustle and bustle of the season, be sure to stop and reflect on how God gave the very best gift, the gift of his Son, “and the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory as of the only begotten of the Father.” The Living Word is the greatest miracle of all.
