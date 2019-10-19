At times, it seems that so-called social media may destroy our society. Some of the random, off the wall, posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and so forth appear destined to ignite Armageddon. At other times, modern, electronic communication can be a real blessing that makes us wonder how we got along without it for so many years. Living in the Dark Ages, Sammie and I have, thus far in our journey, resisted the urge to connect on the previously mentioned outlets. However, we do text, email and chat on uncorded phones we can carry in pocket or purse. This instant connection does keep us linked to family — a convenience for which we are deeply grateful.
If need be, we can always get one of our younger adult children to check Facebook for crucial information.
Recently, our daughter texted a picture of a note left by K.G. The message had been scrawled — the real old-fashioned way: paper and pencil — and placed in a conspicuous location where her mother would “discover” her subtle missive.
The note read: “I love your Iideeas but I have beter ones then you I love you your the best mam ever”
With the picture was a translation (for those who are unfamiliar with “invented spelling”):
“I love your ideas, but I have better ones than you. I love you. You’re the best mom ever.”
Then Shannon had texted, “I mean, she may not be humble, but she’s loving.” Those words were accompanied by various memes.
So, what was our 6-year-old, stinking cute, granddaughter trying to tell her mom, anyway? Was this simply some arbitrary statement that casually found its way out of her pencil and onto the notepad, or was there some deeper meaning?
When K.G.’s mom was the 6-year-old, one of her favorite statements was, “I can do it myself!” This proclamation was often accompanied by a foot stamping the floor, ground or whatever. Shannon’s mom — K.G.’s Nahnee — reminded Shannon of these words in a nanosecond.
But it seems there was more to the story than initially met the eye. Upon further inquiry we learned that K.G. had been deprived of using permanent markers, such as Sharpie or Magic Markers, around the house. This was not a matter of punishment, but preservation of walls, counter tops, books, and so forth.
Katie Grace did not agree with her mother’s rule, but she also did not want to appear rebellious and defiant. After all, she loves her mom and recognizes her as the best mom ever. So she wrote a note and left it where it would be found by the intended recipient.
Sometimes we may disagree with our Heavenly Father. We think we have a better idea. If we do, we should talk to Him in prayer about who has the best idea — about Who is omniscient and who’s not. We certainly do not have to write a note and hope He finds it. Pray and trust God to be in charge.
In Isaiah we read God’s proclamation, “My thoughts are not your thoughts, and my ways are not your ways,” says the Lord. “My thoughts and ways are as high above your thoughts and ways as the heavens are above the earth.” By the way, that means billions and trillions of light years.
God loves us more than Nahnee and I love Katie Grace, but if we are wise, we will accept His ideas as better than ours — and we will love Him with our whole heart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.