After weeks of separation from “schooling the way it oughta be,” the Playl boys, Grayson and Anderson, were ready for a return to normalcy.
Disruptions caused by a tornado that tore through Middle Tennessee and damaged schools in the Nashville area were followed by worldwide shut downs due to the Corona Virus. There were attempts to educate everyone virtually, and recess was accomplished by bicycle parades through the neighborhood. More parent time was a possibility – in fact, a necessity – due to mom and dad working from home. Still the first and third grader were slightly bored. Make that, extremely bored.
So when it was announced that their summer program, Kids Club, was about to commence, their excitement was prodigious; however, their expectations may have even been astronomical – to the point of unobtainable. They were hoping for normal. Of course nothing is normal in our world…at least, not yet.
There were all kinds of rules of hygiene. For example, hand washing was to be practiced hourly, by every child; sanitizer was used frequently; individuals could only play with one toy at a time and it must then be returned for cleaning. For further protection, social distancing guidelines included the limiting of groups of ten or less, for the duration of the program.
Well, the first day back “together” did not really go that well for G. and A. When our son and daughter-in-law picked them up in the afternoon, they were quick to express their opinions regarding the changes in Kids Club.
“Not going back!”
“Me neither!”
“Well…we’ll talk about it later.”
By bedtime, Anderson’s resolve had been strengthened. He was tired. And he really did not want to go to sleep. When his dad reminded him that he would be going to Kids Club again tomorrow, he broke. Sobbing in anguish, he cried out, “I don’t ever want to go back!”
Attempting to soothe the seven-year-old, Stephen asked in a calm voice, “Don’t you want to see all your good friends?”
That’s when Anderson blurted these words, “But my BEST good friend is not in my group. I don’t even get to see him!”
His BEST good friend? Older brother, Grayson, of course! For weeks they had been together, fighting, loving each other, arguing, but inseparable. Where Grayson went, Anderson went with him. His BEST good friend! That’s the way brothers are.
When his second son was born, my son and I had a conversation in the hospital cafeteria. Quoting from a previous column, his words were: “They’ll be best friends…they’ll be worst enemies; they will love each other…and they will hate each other; sometimes they’ll fight…always they’ll defend one another; they may say bad things about each other, but nobody else had better say anything about the other; probably they’ll double date…perhaps they’ll compete for the same girl, sometimes.”
BEST GOOD FRIEND? INDEED!
It is so important for us to love those who have the same Heavenly Father. The solution to many of the problems in our confused world is that we must love each other more than good friends. We must love each other as a brother or sister in the Lord.
Proverbs 18:24 states, “…there is a friend that sticks closer than a brother.”
Jesus said that there is no greater love than the love that would cause one to lay down his life for his friends and that his friends are those who obey his commands. One of his commandments is that we love each other the way he loved us.
Can we do that?
The answer, demonstrated by the way we live, depends on who is our BEST good friend. Is it Jesus?
Steve Playl, chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor, playlsr@yahoo.com
