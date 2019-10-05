First day in first grade, the first grade teacher asks her first graders to tell everyone three things about themselves — sort of a get-to-know-your-classmates ice-breaker. You know — you’ve been there and played the game, haven’t you? My first day of first grade was so long ago that the only thing I remember is getting beat up on the playground by Thomas Corbett … but that is another story. The times I have played the “tell us something about yourself” game in my lifetime are too numerous to count.
Recently, they played the game in Katie Grace’s class, and she provided some important information about her stinking cute self. Here are the three things she named, in the order she listed them:
“My mommy and daddy are brilliant!”
“I love Jesus!”
“… and I’m kind!”
You know how teachers tell each other stuff. … Well, K.G.’s teacher couldn’t wait to tell Shannon (K.G.’s teacher-mom) about those answers. Along with the report came the comment, “Sounds like someone may have coached her on that first one.”
Shannon’s response to that comment was, “I have no idea what made her say her daddy’s brilliant!”
Anyhow, the other two answers are more than cute. They are extremely important. The confession that “I love Jesus” is something that anyone should be able to say at any time without fear of getting in trouble for saying it. School systems throughout America have been bullied into taking away that type of freedom of expression from their employees. Some school systems have tried to bully their students in the same direction. But, a few days before her sixth birthday, Katherine Grace professed her love for the Savior, innocently, to her whole class, and she was completely within her rights to do so. Most of my readers would probably agree that it was completely appropriate for her to share her heart in that way.
The last statement, “I’m kind,” was not spoken in a braggy way. Of course I wasn’t there, but I know. Two things give me the assurance of K.G.’s honesty and purity in recognizing herself as being kind. In the first place, as her Papa, I have observed her kindness toward others. She loves everybody and demonstrates that love in the way she treats people, and animals. Secondly, her school teacher mom has instilled within her a desire to successfully play by the rules.
And she has four foundational rules. Every time K.G. goes somewhere — anywhere — she and mom go over the rules:
1. Work hard.
2. Be kind.
3. Have fun.
4. Be respectful.
There it is: No. 2! She has to be kind, because that’s one of the rules. Our world would be a much better place if all children were taught to abide by those simple rules.
Our granddaughter is not perfect, even stinking cute as she is. Our daughter is a good mom, but she makes mistakes, too. Still, I would suggest that many could learn from their example. It is extremely important for parents to lead by example, love their kids and make them a priority. Setting boundaries or making rules is also critical.
The world would be a better place if everyone — from the youngest to the oldest, from the weakest to the strongest — would honor their parents, love Jesus and show a little kindness. Think about it! And while you’re at it, pray for the precious children that do not receive the kind of love and guidance they so desperately need and deserve.
