For many years, we have celebrated July Fourth in many places and in various ways. Last year Sammie and I watched fireworks from a parking lot in Black Mountain, North Carolina. We took in all sorts of fanfare in 2018 in Williamsburg, Virginia, including an outdoor concert by an Air Force band, singing patriotic hymns accompanied by an awesome pipe organ in a church that is older than The Declaration of Independence, and watching with thousands an unbelievable pyrotechnic display.
Some other celebrations have included parades in many places, family cookouts in different homes, choreographed music and fireworks in Nashville, fly overs, dramas, and much more.
Celebrating our nation’s freedom in 2020 has been unlike anything imaginable. Totally atypical, you might say. In addition to the pandemic, which has redefined our personal freedoms, there has been the unrest in our country precipitated by the unnecessary violent deaths of some of our citizens.
Sadly, peaceful protests, which deserve the attention of all of us, have been hijacked by perpetrators of further violence who have muddied the waters of the original message. The message, which decried hate and cried out for love and respect, has somehow been dimmed by more chaos.
In spite of the peculiar political, spiritual, theatrical atmosphere we find ourselves in; despite the great divide created by social as well as mainstream media; and although evil and hatred have been disseminated in historic proportions — we still live in the greatest land of opportunity and freedom ever.
Make the effort to sort through history and rediscover America — the good, the bad and the ugly — you … we … can learn that even with the horrible mistakes in our “experiment” with democracy we have been abundantly blessed in this nation.
Read and study the Declaration of Independence. It declares, as self-evident truths, that “all men are created equal …” and are “endowed by their CREATOR (not government or even screaming at each other, but the Creator) with certain unalienable rights … Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Following the proclamation that our Creator is the one who endowed us with these rights, the declaration states that in order “… to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed … .”
Fourscore and seven years later, President Lincoln gave his Gettysburg Address — on a Civil War battlefield, while the war was still being waged. His short speech questioned whether our nation, “or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated, can long endure.” With the multi-faceted division of 2020 in our country, that question is perhaps more relevant today than any time in the past century and a half.
So, do we sit in front of our TV or other devices, sweat while flipping burgers on the grill or working in the yard while celebrating the Fourth? Or do we look for something more meaningful?
Might I suggest — not demand, just suggest — that we dedicate a portion of the day to the revisiting of the dreams of our founders and others. Dreams of Washington and Jefferson, Lincoln and King. A dream that “this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” A dream that our “children will live in a nation where they (are) not judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
May we, today and every day, listen more than we speak; love others as much as we love ourselves; seek God’s grace and forgiveness as individuals and as a people; dedicate ourselves to take up our cross daily and follow HIM.
Our only hope is in Him. He waits patiently for us to call on Him.
