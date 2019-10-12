Do you share a warm feeling with me? The warm feeling I am referring to is actually an appreciation for the cool nights and not so stifling days of a summer that just seems to be holding on. What I mean is, I am truly grateful for rain falling and temperatures dropping, aren’t you? It’s that time of year.
The four seasons we enjoy in the Mid-South are all favorites of mine, but I like to see each of them behaving the way they did when I was growing up. In this part of the world, it is supposed to be hot in summer, cold in winter, football weather in the fall and spring should be accompanied by birds, bugs, buds and blossoms, period — or exclamation point!
Sept. 23 was the first day of autumn, officially, but when Sammie and I drove to my hometown in western Kentucky the last weekend in September, it was so hot the A/C couldn’t cool our vehicle. It was 95 degrees in Madisonville, Kentucky, that Saturday. It was almost that hot in Nashville the next day. When the boys, Grayson and Anderson, came to the mountains for fall break, it was still too hot to feel like fall.
Then, after weeks of dryness, it finally rained, and the thermometer began to cooperate. I was a happy camper. Some folks would be happy if it stayed hot all year. Others would be happy to see snow most of the time. Most of us just enjoy complaining about the weather, at least some of the time.
“Everybody complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” So said Charles Dudley Warner. The quote was made famous by Mark Twain, so sometimes he gets credit for the adage. It’s still true. And in today’s world, the argument is about global warming. Is it a reality or conspiracy? Which political party is to blame for it, and what can we do about it?
The scriptures have much to say about times and seasons. Right off the bat we learn that God created the seasons for a purpose. Start with the first verse in Genesis: “In the beginning, God created … everything!” The 14th verse of that first chapter tells us that He gave the sun, moon and stars for signs and seasons — to measure days and years.
As the years fly by, the days become more precious — even hot days in autumn and an occasional snow storm in May. We may complain about the weather, but deep in our hearts we should be thankful for the opportunities that each new day affords us.
The prophet Ezekiel refers to seasons of showers as “showers of blessings.” Daniel reminds us that God changes the times and seasons. Paul told the Galatians that when we sow the Gospel we will reap a harvest — in due season. And Jesus said that the Father makes the sun to rise on all of us, good and evil. He also sends rain on the just and the unjust.
Whether the weather is what we would choose or what we would complain about, we should remember the verse my mother quoted almost every day from Psalms 118: “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
Also Jeremiah’s words in the book of Lamentations remind us that the Lord in His mercy provides life and unfailing compassions. “They are new every morning; great is Thy faithfulness,” says the prophet.
Yes, I’m thankful for every day, seasonal or unseasonal, but I am especially grateful for the cool nights and the hope of beautiful, colorful foliage that usually accompany fall — y’all.
