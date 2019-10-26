H’YEAH, Dinah! H’yeah, h’yeah! H’YEAH, John! H’YEAH Blue! H’yeah dogs, h’yeah!”
Our coon hounds didn’t recognize the word “here” unless Daddy said it the way I’ve tried to spell it, but I can almost hear him hollerin’ those words at his hounds yet today, more than a half century after the fact.
With those commands he would call the dogs off the trail of an old, fat, ring-tailed raccoon so we could load that pack of hounds into the back of the pick-up truck and head for the house before midnight. In fact, I remember his voice even more than the blackberry brambles and low hanging tree limbs that scratched my face; more than the carbide lamp on his cap that cast a dim light on the trail that we created through the woods; more than the mud that sucked at my boots as we trekked through river bottoms; more than the small, fast-burning fires we backed up to, to warm our britches in the wintry chills; even more than the excitement of trying to catch a glimpse of the elusive creature the hounds had treed.
My voice could never entice the dogs to forsake the scent of their quarry. Neither could calls from my brother or uncles and cousins who often accompanied us on the hunt. In fact, our black and tan bluetick and redbone hounds would not respond to other voices, even if the were just hanging out together instead of pursuing game. They could easily ignore anyone’s voice but my dad’s. When he called they would come — even if reluctantly.
On one of our trips to Ohio, Sammie and I met a very intriguing couple from Sandusky. Having celebrated more than 50 years of marriage, they’d been childhood friends. The lady’s father had been a coon hunter, and the gentleman, as a teenager, had borrowed the hounds from his father-in-law-to-be — without permission. Later that night he tried to round up the dogs, but to his chagrin, they would not come. Finally, he had to summon the master and confess that he had “borrowed” his hounds. When the master called, the dogs obediently answered the call.
Seems that hounds from the Midwest have similar temperaments to Southern coon dogs.
On the small farm where I grew up, we raised chickens, pigs and cows. The chickens always came when table scraps were thrown into the chicken lot, although at times it was necessary to get their attention by calling, “Chick, chick, chick, chick, HERE chick, chick.”
Swine and bovines often require more coaxing than the egg producers, but they are not as persnickety about who calls as are the raccoon chasers. Milk cows come when they need to be milked. Hogs come when they are hungry. Hogs are always hungry.
Daddy called the cows by yelling, “Sook heifer, sook heifer.” Those words, accompanied by a rattled milk bucket, always motivated the cows to come to the barn.
For the hogs it was, “Here pig, pig, pig. Soooo-eeeee! Here pig!” It didn’t matter who was calling, they came squealing. In fact, words were unnecessary as long as they could hear a slop bucket banged against the feeding trough.
Jesus referred to His followers as sheep, not dogs or hogs, chickens or cows.
The prophet Isaiah says that we have all gone astray, like sheep. Perhaps he could have said we have all been like an old coon dog chasing a possum or squirrel or skunk instead of tracking a coon. But Jesus said, “My sheep recognize my voice and come to me and follow me. I know them, and I am giving them eternal life, and they will never perish. No one can take them from me. My Father has given them to me and no one can take them from Him.”
David said, “The Lord is my Shepherd. I have everything that I need.”
We need only to respond to the Master’s voice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.