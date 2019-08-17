A few weeks ago, when Sammie and I had a difference of opinions about some yard work, Grayson called us out. On occasion, various Nash grandchildren have corrected one or both of us — politely. More recently Katie Grace called Nahnee out for failing to answer cell phone calls in a “timely manner.”
When Sammie did answer the call, K.G. blurted into the phone, “Nahnee! We’ve tried to call you TWICE, and you didn’t answer!”
As she excused herself for being in a meeting, or whatever the reason, Nahnee apologized — profusely — for failing to answer. After all K.G. was only pretending to be angry. Not only that, but she is so stinking cute.
That brief exchange via cell phone caused me to contemplate what is, and what is not, proper etiquette for all the modern electronic communication we have been blessed (or cursed) with in the 21st century. Has a book been published that gives definitive answers to what is proper nowadays? If so, is it in print or just available electronically? Back in the day, “Miss Manners” would have already published an exhaustive work to answer those questions, or people would have used common sense and common courtesy, but what about now?
Most of us get frustrated when we get someone’s voicemail, or our text or email is not answered immediately. Seriously. Not kiddingly, like our stinking cute almost 6-year-old granddaughter.
And what about various social media, like Twitter, Facebook or Instagram? In today’s society, many folks talk, tweet, text or type before they think. Although social media may be used in a positive way, it is so often used in a way that brings anger and hurt. I avoid those means of communication for that very reason. I just don’t trust myself to not mess up in that area. To be honest, I have enough regrets and reasons for apologies without more artillery.
That brings us to the next question. What should we do when we have offended or hurt someone with a word, whether spoken or texted? Of course it’s best to humble ourselves, offer a heart-felt apology and take down the hastily posted post. Sure, it’s still out there somewhere, and in our world there are many who will never offer forgiveness — no matter what. Still, trying to make it right is the right thing to do.
Then there is the matter of driving while talking on a cell phone or, even worse, texting and driving. Those things may lead to a ticket or road rage — and road rage may lead to some old-fashioned face-to-face or fist-to-fist communication.
What a wonderful world it would be if folks would learn to respect each other and treat others as we would want to be treated ourselves — practice the Golden Rule.
“Don’t let corrupt communication out of your mouth … get rid of bitterness and evil talk … and be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake has forgiven you.” (Ephesians 4:29-32 SLP and KJV)
And if Katie Grace calls you, be sure to answer the first time. Otherwise she might just call you out — tenderheartedly, of course.