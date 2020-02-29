One of the best possible venues — in our neck of the woods, in my opinion — for a birthday breakfast is Blackbird Bakery, and that’s where we were for Grayson’s 9th birthday recently. Our other stinking cute Playl grandson, Anderson, was enjoying the festivities, but was, perhaps, a bit envious of the attention his older brother was receiving.
Just-turned 9-year-olds seem to have a greater appetite than soon-to-be 7-year-olds, so G had already eaten everything on his plate, but his little tummy wasn’t quite full. Meanwhile, A was more interested in everything else in the bakery than the donut on his plate. Anderson had eaten the icing and sprinkles from the top of his pastry but left most of the donut to tempt G.
Grayson eyed the doughy dessert hungrily, then reached for A’s leftovers while speaking simultaneously, “Anderson. May I please have the rest of your donut?”
“Nope!”
“Why not? You’re not going to eat it.”
Well, A was not open to negotiation, so he repeated, “Nope!” Then with a twinkle in his eye he added, “Not today — BIRTHDAY BOY!”
I don’t know whether Anderson had heard Grayson addressed by that moniker earlier that morning or not, but his “birthday boy” greeting didn’t seem to carry much genuine brotherly love. It did produce laughter among the adults at the table, though.
Brothers sometimes have disagreements and may refuse to share. They may even argue and fight over minor matters. Some brothers may truly despise each other. Scripture records the first real fight between the first two brothers — and it was serious.
Perhaps you remember the story of Cain and Abel, sons of Adam and Eve. Abel brought a sacrifice that was pleasing to God, an animal from his flock. Cain’s gift to God from his garden was not satisfactory. Surely, the condition of the hearts of the brothers was a factor in God’s reaction to their offerings. There is also the matter of blood being shed to cover one’s sins, just as the blood of Jesus Christ was poured out on the cross thousands of years later for our sins. That is surely the most important issue in the story of Cain and Abel.
We can be sure that God did not reject Cain’s offering because He was hungry and wanted meat instead of a vegan diet. And we can be sure that the jealousy and anger that caused Cain to murder his brother was NOT intended as an example that brothers should follow.
There were brothers within the band of disciples that followed Jesus, those followers that became known as “The Twelve.” The brothers in that intimate group were typical siblings — sometimes they disagreed, but they usually stuck together where others were concerned. The Bible says that brothers should defend each other and that there is one who sticks closer than even a brother. That must be referencing Jesus himself.
The young Playl boys may argue and fight, playfully, but they truly love each other. Before leaving the bakery, A had conceded the last few bites of his donut to G and everyone was happy. Maybe Anderson remembered that he has a birthday coming up soon. Hmmm! There will definitely be more stories about these two brothers.
