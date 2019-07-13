Our first night as Mr. and Mrs. was spent in room 243 of the Ramada Inn, 840 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville. Advertised as “Luxury for Less” it was a place where many country music stars stayed, and we felt it was an impressive stop-over as we headed out on our honeymoon. In the days before computer reservations, I drove to Nashville a few weeks before the wedding and reserved a room in person. We did have phones back then, but the drive from Bowling Green was only 63 miles, besides a short trip to the music city was always a mini-adventure.
Next morning we splurged and had breakfast sent to our room. We had spent our first night together just down the hill from the Tennessee State Capitol.
Recently the flag of the State of Tennessee was flown from the Tennessee State Capitol in our honor. May I share the story with you?
A couple weeks ago, and a couple weeks after our big celebration, Sammie called. “When will you be home?” she quizzed me, somewhat impatiently.
“I’m about ready to leave the office right now,” I responded. “What’s up?”
“Well, we got a package in the mail today, and I’m waiting ’til you get here to open it.”
Trying not to break any traffic laws, I drove across town a quickly as possible and hurried into the house to find out what treasure there awaited us.
Tearing into the package as fast as we could, we found a handwritten note, a proclamation, and a Tennessee State Flag — properly folded into a triangle.
On a card that carried the imprint of “COMPTROLLER of the TREASURY” the note read:
Alicia, Max and I were sorry to miss your anniversary celebration. Congratulations… !
Our family very much appreciates you all!
Enjoy this flag — which was flown atop the Capitol on your Anniversary.
— Jason Mumpower
The proclamation, which bore the seal of the State of Tennessee, stated:
This is to cerify that the accompanying flag of the State of Tennessee was flown from the Tennessee State Capitol for Steve and Sammie Playl in honor of their wedding anniversary at the request of Deputy Comptroller Jason E. Mumpower. June 7, 2019
It was signed by Gov. Bill Lee.
Sammie and I wept and laughed as we read the note and the proclamation. What a great gift! What an honor! What a thoughtful tribute! We will cherish that treasure for as long as we live. And when we’re gone, it will become part of our son’s inheritance.
Our son, Stephen, works for the Tennessee Department of Education and often parks his car in the parking lot on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard where the Ramada Inn stood for many years. His office is only a few steps from that special spot, and our daughter-in-law, Whitney, works just the other side of the capitol in the Cordell Hull Building.
Until then, we will continue telling folks about our special gift, from our special friend Jason Mumpower, and we will gladly show the shadow box which displays our treasure.
As you can tell, the expression of our friends’ thoughtfulness means so very much to us. But there is an even greater gift that is available to all who will accept it.
In his letters to the Romans, the Ephesians and others, the Apostle Paul reminds us that eternal life is a gift from God, through His Son Jesus Christ. That is the greatest gift of all. Its purchase was unimaginably costly.
Those of us who have received this gift should, by our very life, display the gift. We should also tell others that it is available to them.
Show and tell!