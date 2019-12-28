It’s 2020 — well, almost. Hard to imagine isn’t it? Surely we have been whisked away to the edge of this futuristic decade by some sort of time machine. Right? Well only if you consider clocks and calendars and aging to be time machines. Where did the last 20 years go?
It really is hard to believe that a fifth of the 21st century has come and gone. My how time flies! It seems like only yesterday we were still getting used to cell phones, internet, social media and all kinds of new devices. Now some kids, when shown a phone with a rotary dial, can’t figure out how it works — or worked. Seriously! And cameras that use film that requires developing — what are you talking about?
Twenty years ago, we were worried that, when the page on the calendar (remember those?) turned from 1999 to 2000, all the computers in the world would be confused. Most Millennials were teenagers, or younger. Gen Xers were just finishing college, joining the work force or raising young families. Only a few Gen Z or Centennials had even been born. Baby Boomers were in the majority and still, at least somewhat, respected by the other generations.
On Sept. 11, 2001, the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda coordinated four attacks against the United States on American soil. New York City’s Twin Towers were destroyed, there were almost 3,000 fatalities, 25,000 injuries occurred, the global stock market dropped and, according to some accounts, insurance losses were measured at $40 billion (that’s with a “B”).
And the American people were joined together by a common cause — for a short time. Attendance at religious services was higher than several previous decades. Patriotism reached a pinnacle unattained in the life time of Boomers and the younger generations, X, Y and Z. With few exceptions, our country was united.
Unfortunately, the unification, respect and love for fellow countrymen was short-lived. It’s 2020, and we are more divided than ever. The Democrats blame the Republicans. The Republicans blame the Democrats. The liberals blame the conservatives and vice-versa. The half that don’t like Trump blame him, and he blames everyone who blames him. Although not everyone is actually playing, it SEEMS like EVERYONE is playing the blame game, thanks to the publicity given by the media — including fake news, internet news, social media, et cetera, ad nauseum.
It’s 2020 — God help us! By the way, He can! As a matter of fact, He’s the only one who can help us. We need to call on Him in prayer — as a people — and accept our responsibility as His people to stand for truth and justice, as well as grace, love, mercy and forgiveness.
God said, “If my people, called by my Name, will pray in humility and seek my face, I will hear their prayers; forgive their sins and heal their land.”
Remember, too, many of us have just celebrated the fact that God came to earth as a baby boy so we could know Him. Jesus, whose name means “Savior” or “Deliverer,” can deliver our nation from its greed, selfishness, hate, stubbornness and pride, if we who are His people will turn away from those things and turn to Him.
Finally, all seven of my stinking cute grandchildren were born in the first 20 years of this century. I pray that they and other precious babies — including the unborn — will have the opportunity to live and lead and express their faith in this great land that many have shed their blood to preserve.
