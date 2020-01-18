Weather Alert

...CHANCE OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING... LIGHT RAIN WILL BEGIN TO SPREAD ACROSS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST TENNESSEE SATURDAY MORNING, AND TEMPERATURES DURING THAT TIME ARE EXPECTED TO BE NEAR OR BELOW FREEZING IN SOME LOCATIONS. THIS MAY RESULT IN LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATIONS, MAINLY ON ELEVATED SURFACES AND POTENTIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. TRAVEL MAY BECOME HAZARDOUS ONCE THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION BEGINS. MOTORISTS NEED TO BE ESPECIALLY CAREFUL ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WHERE SLIPPERY SPOTS OFTEN DEVELOP FIRST.