The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech about a dream that inspired a generation on Aug. 28, 1963. Fifty years later, the dream lives on. But how far have we come on the journey to social justice, and what must be done to achieve the dream King so eloquently articulated in 1963?
What are the silences held? Freedom, justice, equality, taking care of the poor, social justice, and democracy defines just some of what really matters. In 2020, Martin invites us to come out of silence — not for a day, but every day. In 1963, Martin was heard, people acted and followed, although their voices were assumed to be denied until a new consciousness grew among the generations. On Martin’s birthday, it seems appropriate to honor his life and purpose.
Media may have signs and wonders that remind us of the country’s activities around the world, but Jesus is warning us to be cautious in how we may consider what really matters in this life: how we choose to live according to His will.
Luke 21:36 advises: “Watch, therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man.” The Lord was instructing us to be vigilant about our own spiritual state, as well as being vigilant and spiritually awake as we go through life. What really matters? Jesus left us warnings:
1. Recognize the signs, rather than being caught in the worldview of the day. Jesus’ message is not rebuking them for watching world events so that we will know when He will return. Instead, His instruction is to watch ourselves, which is what “take heed to yourselves” means — spiritual life.
2. Prayer gives us perspective on our lives. Then we are more than willing to trust, to wait, to move toward the goal and to hope. Pray always, rather than allowing addictions to dominate the consciousness. Focus on what really matters.
3. Stand before the Son of Man, rather than falling into the traps of the devil. Spurring out hatred without a cause of righteousness vs. evil. We must stand against the tricks of the devils. (See Ephesians 6.)
The danger is that if we do not “watch” ourselves — that is, continually take stock of our condition and responsibilities as we live out our purpose in this life and not allow the voices to distract us — we will find ourselves spiritually unprepared when the end of this world as we know it comes. We must watch against every sin, snare and temptation against the racism, the hatred that has risen up in high places — “For what can separate us from the love of God?” (Romans 8)
Martin echoed in his sermons praying continually for grace that we may be counted worthy; not for watchfulness and prayer, but through the grace and the goodness of God as we live out the purpose for what really matters.
Prayers for our community, city leaders, and for you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.