Are we in the latter days? Will Christ rapture us soon? And is it possible that the prophecies are being fulfilled? I would say yes to all these questions, according to the scriptures.
In Matthew 24:6, Jesus was asked, “What shall be the sign of thy coming?” He replied saying, “And you shall hear of wars and rumors of wars; see that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.”
Our country has faced down so many heartbreaking tragedies. But few break our hearts the way that the hijacked planes did when they crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in a field in Pennsylvania on 9/11 18 years ago this week.
Prayers traveled to New York’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania for years, but the pain of that attack remains seared in American minds — as well as our allies around the world — especially on the date that comes every Sept. 11.
Life found its way back to everyday living, with the increase of sins such as these:
1. Christians are being under attack and persecuted more (Revelations 13:7)
2. There are great blasphemies spoken against God increasing (Revelations 13:60)
3. Strife and discord within families have increased (Matthew 10:36)
4. Drug use began to increase with opioids ruling communities (Revelations 9:21)
5. Sexual immortality began to increase openly (Luke 17-28,29)
6. Wars, threats, and conflicts of nations have increased (Mark 13:7)
7. Knowledge has increased and abounds (Daniel 12:4)
These are just a few things off the long list of many prophecies by the prophets. When Jesus said, “When you see these things come to pass, look up … your redemption is at hand.” (Luke 21-28)
Many are questioning that these are perhaps the last days, although, if you believe the bible, two-thirds of the New Testament deals with future prophecy. Eschatology is the subdivision of systematic theology that is mainly concerned with the last days and afterlife. In the book “The Great Debates of the Bible Prophecy,” Dr. Ron Rhodes addresses the disputes among Christian scholars on the subject of biblical prophecy. We as Christians are very grateful that we have reliable information about Jesus and the Bible. The diversity of testimonies attesting the credibility of the New Testament, encourage us to deal with the “Word of “God with constant enthusiasm. Knowing that the most severe crisis of our generation is the question of credibility of the bible of Jesus Himself.
Be encouraged to hold fast to your own experiences in your personal relationship with Jesus. Keep the faith until He comes back again, as He promised He would return, and I believe in His word. Praying for you all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.