Sharon is a plain located at the base of a mountain, and it is one of the largest valley-plains in all of Palestine. In the time of Solomon, it was considered a wild, fertile plain that had many beautiful flowers in it. Sharon is known for its beauty and majesty.
Many battles were fought in the valley in Sharon, but the beautiful roses continued to grow and flourish there, until today.
Of all the flowers that our God has made, only one stands out in perfection of beauty in its colors, shapes, and aroma, and that is the rose. The rose is found in every country all around the globe, and no matter what the conditions, the rose continues to thrive, showing its beauty and sweetness.
Jesus is totally perfect in His nature and personality. He is in every shape, color and sweet-smelling aroma.
Jesus Christ yields the most fragrant and lovely savor. What is so sweet and refreshing to the spiritual sense of the soul, like the merits and saving graces of Christ? “Thy name is as ointment poured forth.” (Song of Solomon 1:3)
In Christianity, the lily represents the Second Coming of Christ. It also symbolizes Eve’s tears shed after she was extradited from the Garden of Eden, Jacob’s tears for his weeping over Rachel and Joseph, and the Virgin Mary’s tears, or our lady’s tears, for the tears shed by Mary at the cross of Christ — tears that it is said have turned into flowers.
As Christ is humble, holiness and humility are the glorious ornaments of a Christian. The Christians that hath most holiness, hath most humility. But down in the valley, there is a lily that grows; it comes up in the odd places of our lives. It comes up for all of us all over the world, even when we are forced by life’s actions to climb back up the rough side of the mountain in our lives. When we are down in the valley, Christ is there for us all.
This lily can also be explained as in a pond with no shape and often dark colors surrounding it; you look out, and a pure, white lily is growing from what looks to be — nothing, but something has to be there. It’s a beautiful sign that everything is going to be alright.
As we continue to pray for our churches/pastors, homes/families, and for our schools/communities, let’s pray for our enemies and those who rise up against us without a cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.