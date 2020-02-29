Can you say with confidence that you are a no compromised Christian? In 2 Corinthians 13:5 (KJV), it says, “Examine yourselves whether ye are in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye, not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates? We need to examine ourselves, to see if we are standing in the faith of Jesus. The apostle Paul said that we should test our own faith.
Today, churches are full of professing Christians who think it is OK to keep one foot in the world, and one foot in the church, while enjoying the sinful pleasures of this world. “As long as I’ve got Jesus” is the quote you may keep hearing people say. But are you sure you have Jesus? Does your life reflect Jesus?
Is it very easy to become discouraged by the things we see in this world? The world’s system has turned away from God completely, with one foot in the church and the other in the world, and people rejoice at this. The true body of Christ, Christians, are seen as problematic; they are persecuted daily throughout the world, and we are told, “Be not discouraged and be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33, KJV)
In 2 Timothy 3:1, Paul begins by saying, “But understand this,” or it can be translated, “But realize this.” There are some things we must realize about the church, and if we don’t, we may become disillusioned or even fall away. The truth is, many have fallen away from the church because they didn’t recognize the state or condition of the times. I believe that is why many do not and will not take a stand against sin. All Christians are soldiers of Jesus Christ; they fight under His banner, in His cause, and against His enemies, for He is the captain of our salvation. (Hebrews 2:10)
The soldiers of Jesus Christ must approve themselves good soldiers, faithful to their captain, resolute in His cause and must not give over fighting till they are made more than conquerors, through Him that loved them.
In 2 Timothy 3:1-7 (NET), Paul says, “But understand this, that in the last days difficult times will come. For people will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, irreconcilable, slanderers, without unholy, unloving, irreconcilable, slanderers, without self-control, savage, opposed to what is good, treacherous, reckless, conceited, loving pleasure rather loving God. They will maintain the outward appearance of religion but will have repudiated its power.”
All the attacks which the powers of darkness have made upon the doctrine of Christ cannot shake it, it stands firm, and weathers all the storms which have been raised against it. The Lord knows those that are His and those that are not.
Keep the faith, keep praying, hold to the truth and be not conformed to this world, in Jesus Name, Amen.
