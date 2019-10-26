Apostle Paul called them “beloved,” and it reflected his deep affection for the Philippian Christians, perhaps his deepest affection for any of the churches that he had founded. Paul wrote to the Philippians about his joy and his crown that was laid up in glory waiting for him. These are tender words that he spoke to the Philippian Christians, as he remained faithful to the cross of Jesus Christ, and the preaching of the true gospel.
Paul instructed Titus to preach the truth, install good, godly, faithful, and righteous leaders over the people and avoid those who are self-deceived with the mindframe of evil and practices of allowing oneself to believe that false ideas are true. Many of the converted Jews could not accept the truth as Paul had taught and were convincing others to sway from the true gospel. They were insubordinate, idle talkers and deceivers known by their unwise speech — talked like politicians, saying what the people wanted to hear, twisting the truth to falsehood, lies.
But there were conflicts in the church, and Paul wanted to resolve the issues before moving on, so that they could focus on the gospel. That is important for Christians today to understand. Most churches experience a conflict of one sort or another. There are at least two reasons for that conflict:
» First, people tend to form different opinions — and it is easy for us to believe that we are right and everyone else is wrong.
» Second, the church is at war with the secular world — the world that is opposed to God. The kosmos world is always trying to subvert the gospel by persuading Christians to adopt world standards.
A true person is sincere, and people can depend on their word. When Paul calls these Philippian Christians to think about things that are altheas, he is telling them to focus their thinking on that which is true — that which is real — instead of that which is false. The person who guides their life according to that which is true will enjoy a better life than those who guide their lives by that which is false.
The leadership is the sign and symbol of Paul’s achievement at the Philippi church. They are his reward for a job well done. “So stand firm in the Lord, beloved” Philippians (4:1) whether I come and see you or am absent, he said, “I may hear of your state, that you stand firm in one spirit with one soul striving for the faith of the “Good News.”
Paul was longing for his joy and crown; rest from his labor.
In times like these, we need a savior; in times like these, we need an anchor. Be very sure, be very sure your anchor holds and grips that solid rock. This rock is Jesus, yes, He’s the one. This rock is Jesus, the only one, be very sure, be very sure, Your anchor holds and grips that solid rock.
Pray for our city leaders, schools, families, home, and community. Those who may have lost a loved one, or maybe you are having financial difficulties. Whatever it is, know that one day this will all be over, and there is a crown of glory waiting for you to lay down at the Kings of King’s and Lord of Lord’s feet. Amen, I love you all!
