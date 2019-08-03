One of the most significant examples of a mountaintop experience is found in Mark 9:2-9. There we see a significant event in the lives of the disciples happening on the mountaintop known as the Mountain of Transfiguration.
Peter, James and John, known as Jesus’ inner circle, were asked to accompany Him.
Most of us have had a mountaintop experience — perhaps not quite as intense as the one found in this scripture in Mark 9 — when we have been in the presence of God through praise, worship and meditation.
Like Peter, we may have felt the need to make a plaque, statue or a monument of some sort to mark the place of our experience. We church folks may form a committee called the “mountaintop experience” committee. The committee may be asked by the congregation to come up with something to commemorate the place and date of the event. I am making Christian fun here of our church organizing, because we are known for using committees on top of committees.
Jesus did not allow Peter and the others to make a reminder of the place of the experience. He did Not want them to come back and relive it on top of the mountain. He wanted them to have something to hold on to for the days that were coming after they exited the mountaintop event, in the coming days of Jesus’ beating and the crucifixion. (Mark 9:9)
It is when you come down off the most magnificent mountaintop experience when you are faced with your enemies’ lies about you and claiming victory over you. It’s when a loved one is leaving you or your children are on drugs and alcohol. It’s when bills are still unpaid and overdue. It’s when your body is suffering unbearable pain, and the doctor leaves you with a bad report. And no relief from the evils of this world is in sight — this is when you can go to Psalms 91:1, your secret place of the highest and hide in the shadows of the Almighty and remember your mountaintop experience.
We can go to that Rock of our salvation and sing, “It is well with my soul”; it’s when we can sing, “Victory, victory shall be mine if I hold my peace, I know victory shall be mine!”
» Thought: Don’t hold on to your mountaintop experience more than you hold on to Christ.
» Praying: I decree and declare for those who are being held in sex trafficking that Satan takes his hands off you, and Father will use you to His glory. Amen!