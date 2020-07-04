Today we celebrate the 4th of July as a national holiday in the United States of America. Also known as Independence Day, the 4th of July commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, 1776, which solidified the American colonies’ resolution to fight for their independence from Britain.
Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. (Elizabeth Nix)
What brought Juneteenth celebration to light in our community was the demonstrations around our nation over the racism and brutal killings of black men by police. Both blacks and whites came together to celebrate Juneteenth for the first time, with songs, drums, and success stories. In both celebrations, freedom has not come at no cost. Many have given their lives to have freedom in this great nation. Whether or not the knowledge was known, diverse people came together to learn, share, and give in a time of uncertainties, that until “Black Lives Matter,” no lives matter.
Many have asked, “What do I do with my emotions and feelings that I have for the crucial issue of racism that exist in our communities today, as a Christian?” Titus 3:1-8 reminds them to be submissive to rulers and authorities, to be obedient, to be ready for every good work, to speak evil of no one, to avoid quarreling, to be gentle, and to show perfect courtesy toward all people. For we ourselves were once foolish, disobedient, led astray, slaves to various passions and pleasures, passing our days in malice and envy, hated by others and hating one another. But when the goodness and loving kindness of God our Savior appeared, he saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to his own mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewal of the Holy Spirit ... (ESV, English Stand Version).
As Christians, we are dependent upon a different government, the word of God according to the scriptures and freedom from the rule of sin, both were acquired through commitment, sacrifice and blood.
As we celebrate our freedoms, let’s be mindful, that our Lord and Savior gave us the power to be free from sin. Our Lord gave His life for the whole world to be free.
Continue praying for our communities, and love one another as Christ has loved us.
