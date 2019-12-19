If You Go

» What: Tunes for Tykes to benefit families served by Blue Mountain Therapy

» Who: C2 & The Brothers Reed, Amythyst Kiah, Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats and Fritz & Co.

» When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20

» Where: Cameo Theatre, 701 State St., Bristol, Va.

» Admission: $20 or $12 and the donation of a toy

» Info: 276-608-5676

» Web: www.tunesfortykes.net