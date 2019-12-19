Christmas provides vivid examples of people at their highest of tides and lowest of valleys.
Leave it to musicians to step in to lend a hand to those in need.
Show up Friday for Tunes for Tykes at the Cameo Theatre in Bristol, Virginia. Bands of local, regional and national import gather to benefit families served by Blue Mountain Therapy. Bring either $20 or $12 and a toy to see North Carolina’s C2 & The Brothers Reed, Grammy-nominated Amythyst Kiah, wild man Andrew Scotchie and power rockers Fritz & Co.
“I’m excited to see all the bands,” said Jon McGlocklin, singer with Virginia Ground who helped facilitate the Tunes for Tykes show.
“I want to help make this into an annual event.”
Sweet, said Andrew Scotchie. Reached by phone after dinner Monday night from his North Carolina home, the frequent visitor to Bristol echoed McGlockin’s eagerness.
“Overall, it’s the Bristol music community that motivated me to do this show,” said Scotchie, 26. “I’ve been blown away since I first did Rhythm & Roots in 2015. The Bristol music community treats people like family. So, I want to rock out and help people for a good cause.”
Based in Abingdon, Blue Mountain Therapy strive to fill service gaps in the medical field. Founded in 2013, they serve Abingdon in addition to Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
“C2 & The Brothers Reed spearheaded this event, and they’re not even from here,” McGlocklin said.
“They care for this area and their families. Says a lot about them. I think this event will benefit a lot of people in our community.”
As with many benefits staged near Christmas, Tunes for Tykes may herald performances the likes of which audiences simply will not hear during the rest of the year. For one, it seems likely that numbers of Christmas songs will emerge.
“We have a Christmas single, ‘My First Christmas Without You,’ we put out back in November,” Scotchie said.
“It’s gotten a good reaction. We have a couple of new tunes that we’ve never played before that we may play at the show.”
Swirls of unpredictability typically encompass such benefit shows as Tunes for Tykes. Maybe McGlocklin will chime in with a song. Perhaps a band will cobble with another band for an impromptu jingle bell jam.
“I’m gonna try to sit in with C2 & The Brothers Reed,” Scotchie said. “I’ve invited Logan Fritz to play in our set, and I’m playing in his. It’s going to be sweet.”
Recall Scotchie’s three days at Rhythm & Roots in September. Those who witnessed he and the River Rats saw a man and band for whom showmanship etches deeply into their DNA. Few of rock’s front men perform as manically and unpredictably as Scotchie.
Into the crowd, into the balcony, down a chimney — only he knows where he may end up come show time.
“All I can say, I’m hoping that there’s a balcony at the Cameo,” Scotchie said. “Go crazy! It’s the last show of the decade. It’s a great way to come back to Bristol after three shows at Rhythm & Roots.”
