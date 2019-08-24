Doesn’t what I have belong to me? I mean, what I earned and own is mine! Right? A famous person once said that what you have is because of someone else who helped you make it or build it or earn it. Well, how about asking 100 years from now, what is mine?
In the whole picture what we have is a gift or is permitted from God. If you got it in ways that honor God, the Ultimate Giver, he blessed you. He made the material, means, or ability for you to get what you have. So we do what we can to make it useful or improved. There is a lot of prosperity around if you know how to access it. What is most important about our possessions is how loose is our grip on them.
Hebrews 10 indicates that believers in Christ sometimes go through a period of blame, affliction, and loss. God wants us to regard our possessions lightly. He helps us let go and share. He wants us us to have compassion on those who were so persecuted. There is a deeper joy in knowing that in Christ we have a better possession and a lasting one in our relationship with him.
So do not throw away your confidence in him, which generates a great reward, which is not from grasping your possessions. We have confidence because God’s promises are certain. They are not always immediate. We need endurance to wait for his promises in temporal and eternal blessings, priceless rewards we cannot buy. That endurance does not include getting back at someone or using their selfish tactics. Often people declare that since another person did them dirt, they take permission to do them the same. The endurance means continuing to do the will of God in the face of loss or betrayal. He blesses our doing his will, not lowering ourselves to those who focus on THINGS.
The best way to keep your possessions from owning you is to give. Look for how can you bless someone else with the blessings God had given you. Giving comes from your faith, not legal or government socialized pressure. The scripture says we have enough to cover our needs and extra to help to someone. If we sow generously we reap generously, not to gain, but to be a blessing and bring glory to God. (2 Corinthians 9:12)