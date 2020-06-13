We see great useless power in an uncaring person misusing authority against another, creating an excuse for many others to overreact in such a cold act. We also see immense aimless power in those who object, many of whom are outsiders who enter a community and create violent destruction. It is sad to see leaders being too careful about enforcing the law. That allows more destructive suffering.
There is no question police brutality has no place. Maybe we all could share the outrage. The family and loved ones of the victim should receive great love and sympathy. Burning stores and stealing TV’s has nothing to do with it. I am one who wants to be part of the solution for good to stop or prevent something like these riots.
Remember this Pentecost season the Holy Spirit is God’s powerful presence in his people. What if the churches of a community exercise their power in stopping or preventing these uproars? A large church in Watts area of Los Angeles placed families on every block so that a series of phone calls would send them into action and stop a riot like we saw in the 60’s. Churches in areas of Toledo, New York City, Indiana, Chicago’s North Lawndale and many others have multiplied their ministry.
What if unarmed Christians gathered by the dozens and 100’s and gave up Sunday lunch or Friday TV to walk through a drug and crime infested neighborhood? They could pray, hand out literature, share faith in Christ, make friends, laugh, hug (where appropriate), gather prayer requests, share pain, express repentance or forgiveness? What if we did that for 2 or 3 months, establishing new friendships, new prayer and study groups? What if we connected with pastors and churches different from ours to share ministry and challenges, to help one another build up rather than criticize or ignore? If we did this with groups of 10 or 12 fellow members, it would not be so lonesome or fearful.
Romans 8 tells us of the freedom, forgiveness, purpose and other things the Spirit emphasizes in us. The Spirit frees us from fear and secures us with the Father. What if we decide how to meet big problems and challenges? Let us seek to fulfill his purpose, share our faith, and glorify God. We may be uncomfortable, or even be misunderstood or suffer rejection. But none of that is worth comparing to his glory revealed to us.
Charlie Murphy is a retired Presbyterian Pastor, who, after more than 20 years of serving the in Tri-Cities, still preaches and writes. He lives in Milan, TN. Reach him at bristol3cm@gmail.com
