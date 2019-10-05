A lot of disparaging and incorrect things have been said about influence of Jews on society and economics. What two Jewish-born men have made the greatest influence on our world? The Rev. Don Wildman once summarized their lives.
The latter man’s Jewish parents later embraced Christianity. He had a good formal education, though they lived in poverty. He had only one close friend, was a prolific writer with strong beliefs. Twice he was driven from his country because of his views. He died in his 60s and was buried in London.
The former Jewish man’s parents later embraced Christianity, too. He had no formal education, and they lived in poverty. His few closest friends deserted him at a crisis point in his life. Many people thought that his beliefs were foolish. He was not driven from his country, but was hunted by the law for a time. He died by capital punishment in his 30s.
The latter advocated force to change society. He believed that people were good enough to change if they got together with enough political influence or force. He wanted his followers to come together to study and apply his writings.
The former sought to persuade individuals to change through understanding, love and trust. He believed people needed a new character if they were to share his influence on their world. He never wrote anything. He believed people needed to come together often to study writings about him and to support and encourage one another.
Their two systems stand face to face around the globe. They have greatly different influences on what the world will become.
The latter man is Karl Marx, father of communism. That belief resulted in deep changes in governments. That belief is responsible for the murder and enslavement of untold millions of people since 1917, when they started organizing. His influence harmed millions of lives in such places as Russian, China, Cuba and many other nations and cities. He died in 1883, about 34 years before his movement started, and is buried in London.
The former man is Jesus of Nazareth, who claimed to represent God. He started a movement that has saved the lives, present and forever, of millions and millions. His presence and teachings have been benefitting nations and cities since about 33 A.D. He died in 33 A.D., was buried in Jerusalem, and did not stay dead.
