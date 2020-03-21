How do people become “lost” so that they need to be “saved”? You become lost by doing nothing, by staying the way you are. Apostle John reported Jesus’ words (3:18) that whoever believes in Jesus is not condemned but whoever does not believe is condemned already. Picture a river with dead people caught in the current heading for a huge, rocky waterfall. Jesus did not come to throw us in the river for our sins, but to pull us out. He miraculously makes us alive when we were dead in our sins. As he reaches out with his truth, we receive and he grabs to pull us out of the current to the shore of safety.
Biblical Christianity believes people are lost and condemned without Christ. That does not make us above others who do not believe. It is by God’s generosity that anyone is rescued from death in sin. We do not condemn, nor does God. John further says (1John 5:12) whoever does not have Christ does not have life.
Us people are born with a need, an incompleteness. We are lost because we have a nature of selfishness and evil. We may not all be serial killers or molesters. But we tend to choose the evil, selfish thing when left on our own. We refuse what is right in God’s sight because there is no inherent good in us apart from God. The Bible says that all of us fall short of God’s glory. That is his standard. None of us can do anything that gains God’s favor and erases our sin by ourselves. You cannot do enough, earn enough points or become good enough to deserve God’s favor.
The joy of it all is that God does not want to leave us lost or stuck in the current out of control. It is his joy that we hear his word and receive his call to be found. He beckons us to come alive and to believe in Jesus Christ as Lord in charge of our lives. He wants us to believe that Christ’s death paid the penalty for our sins. I have seen many who rejoice with him that what was lost is found.
Our challenge is to reach out to others who do not know him. Receive his offer today to take charge of your life. Make an effort to find some people with whom you can worship and grow.
