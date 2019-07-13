Faith in God moved our founders to do something never before tried in history. They established a nation based on a statement of faith: that all people are created equal in some sense by a common Creator God. (Peter Marshal Jr. brought out some great insights in his study series, “Restoring America.”)
Gen.1:26-27 said God created us in his image. We can see people do not have the same talents, mentality, opportunities, ambitions, looks. But we have some sort of stamp or impression in us from our creator that enables us to be worthy of respect and honor. Our personhood is invaluable.
George Whitefield was an early influence in our country’s earlier days. He was a British itinerant evangelist, more popular in the Colonies than Wesley. Whitefield preached that “God is no respecter of persons,” meaning that God is not impressed with one’s status. He emphasized that whether a person were high-born or commoner, educated or ignorant, rich or poor, black or white made no difference in the salvation of that person’s soul. Everyone receives the salvation of Jesus Christ in the same way, by the cross in repentance and faith. This inspired the very democratic idea that before God, all people are equal.
That implies that we have certain basic natural rights from God, not the government. They are beyond the power of the government to grant or deny. So faith in God moves us to live to serve God, not the state. We have a right to deny God. But the state is obligated to protect basic rules and laws based on God’s justice. We live by his view of what is right and needed, not our view of what we need or want.
Every concerned citizen needs to read the Declaration and the Constitution one or more times a year. The Declaration says that the assembled representatives of the United States appeal to the Supreme Judge of the World (God) to correct their intentions. It also concludes that they firmly rely on the protection of Divine Providence (God’s caring direction) as they stick their necks out for this never before idea, committing their lives, fortunes and sacred honor.
It is an ongoing challenge that God’s people see even British soldiers, Yankees, rebels, ex-slaves, Germans, Japanese, Viet Cong, Muslims as created in God’s image and worthy of respect and honor. That respect only comes from God’s love not legislation.