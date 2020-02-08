We are in a dilemma of leadership. Some focus on getting rid of a leader they say did some things against national security. Some are working to defend said leadership on the basis of opposition’s resentment and lack of solid proof.
Apostle Paul says (Romans 13) we are to be subject to governing authorities. Authorities are instituted by God so to resist them is to resist God. Our government was founded on the principle that when an authority stands against God, we must obey God first. Revolutionary War era preachers emphasized that view of scripture as a change, says Dr. David Barton, from thinking that authorities, right or wrong, must always be obeyed.
In this strange period your conclusion may be determined by your pre-judgment. If you do not like the president, you can find points to condemn him. If you do not like the leadership against him, you can find reasons to condemn their conclusions. Some Democrats have reportedly been working to get rid of the president before he started, before any of the accusations happened.
For the purpose of this article, I make a case between these opinions of whether the president or his accusers are wrong. I have very strong, reasoned opinions, personally. I humbly submit that the president is a deeply flawed, godly instrument to accomplish some important things for this world that other presidents could not.
There is a clear violation of Scripture in hating, rejecting, diminishing anyone on either side for their position. To focus long enough on resentment leads you to adopt the attitudes you resent. Friendships and families have divided over these differences. Opposing erring leadership and respecting the Lord who allowed them is a very tough place to stand, but very important. It is a topic to study, discuss and pray about.
It is necessary, says Paul, to put on the Lord Jesus Christ (Rom.13:14). That means envelop with his truth, follow closely his way, Make no provision for human nature that says, “I demand to be respected as right.” It would gratify human nature desires to smash opposing views. There is too much of that in our national conversations today.
It honors Christ to stretch ourselves as neighbors, fellow Americans, or fellow Christians who still honor each other in our differences. Would you reject someone over a handshake with Pelosi or Trump? Do you know why you believe your position? Do you pray for God’s will for leaders you resent? God might change them and you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.