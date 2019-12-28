There is such hustle and bother at Christmas. It is the most depressing, suicide-prone, heavy-drinking, empty time for too many. The lack of joy is because of loneliness, loss, insecurity and unfulfilled life. Without the love and joy of Christ, a person does miss so many of his promises such as joy.
The most famous characteristic of Christmas is joy: celebrating, giving, receiving, getting together and expressing love. The first Christmas greeting was from an angel who said to some shepherds, “I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all people.” (Luke 2:10) The news was about a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. Franz Haydn (composer of “The Messiah”) was once asked why his church music was so cheerful. He replied, “When I think upon God, my heart is so full of joy that the notes dance and leap … from my pen, and since God has given me a cheerful heart … I serve him with a cheerful heart.”
That Savior brings a special kind of joy. It is not giddy or silly or jokey. It is the satisfaction of knowing you are OK in difficult times, knowing your eternal destination is assured and knowing you are forgiven and you belong. It is an inner calm that sustains you in times of loss and deep grief — thrill that your life has real sense and purpose.
The angel chorus announced to the shepherds outside Bethlehem praise and glory to God. That is a sure source of joy, even when you do not feel it. Praise is a good antidote for the blues. Read some Psalms out loud.
They announced peace to people on Earth. Peace is a special part of the joy Christmas. The world wants it desperately. Peace is not by good wishes. Nor is it the absence of stress. Peace comes from striving to do God’s will, to show forgiveness, to bring divided people together. They spoke peace to people on whom God’s favor rests. It means you have trusted God’s Son to be your Savior so his favor rests on you. His joy inspires sharing, as in “Joy to the World.”
The shepherds rejoiced that they had experienced all that they had been told. They rejoiced that they had experienced the Family, the actual first Christmas. They rejoiced in sharing what they had seen. Christmas joy grows as you share what Christ’s coming means for you and can mean for others.
