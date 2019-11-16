Have you looked into investing in the so-called “coming marijuana boom”? Incredibly, a lot of politicians, governments, and business people are encouraging it. States are approving it. How do they look in the mirror each morning? How do they look at their own children or grandchildren?
Society will benefit with a lot of expense. Hospitals, health workers will be busier and more will need to be hired. They will tend victims of wrecks, fights, dangerous activities resulting in physical damage. Law enforcement will need more people to catch and house people who cause havoc on highways, who commit felonies under the influence, or who act crazy with pranks or temper fits. Mental health people will benefit with extra pay tending to the mental damage of users, the personal breakdowns and crumbling families. People will have ruined minds and will need a lot of help if they will seek it. Desire, ambition, persistence, enduring pain to overcome will be dulled by minds soaked in marijuana. Pleasant feelings will be mistaken for false peace and love. Schools and businesses will see the need for more subs and replacements. The loss of time and productivity will be expensive.
Some studies and scientific journals are quoted against these thoughts. I have counseled and talked with a number of drug users. They all agree that they started with pot. They went to heavier and more exotic things for greater highs.
The prophet Isaiah talked of a man who uses some wood to make a fire, to make some bread, and to warm himself. Then he uses some of that same wood and absurdly carves an idol and bows to it, saying “Deliver me for you are my god.” He made up a god and then surrendered to it. A deluded heart has led him astray and he cannot deliver himself. (Isaiah 44:20)
We practice idolatry when we give control of our God-made selves to some artificial experience or comfort. Some people even feel significance from a “high,” like they could do superhuman things. God makes us significant as his children by faith in Christ, gifted with his powerful Spirit. God calls us to return to him; he offers to blot out our transgressions and redeem us. That is the purpose of his son’s death on a cross. Urge those you know not to invest life in a cesspool of feelings, but in the God who gives you significance and purpose.
