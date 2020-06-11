Want to go?

The Gallery @ Barr Photographics, 152 E. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia, is holding an art talk by Carol Thomason from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday for her show called “Etcetera!” at the Greenway Trigg Building. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more, call 276-628-1486 or visit barrphotographics.com