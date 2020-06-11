ABINGDON, Va. — Carol Thomason pours her heart into her paintings, brushing strokes of horses and landscapes.
And boats.
At 65, this resident of Rogersville, Tennessee lets her craft consume her creative juices, whenever she’s not spending time with her husband, Bill.
“Now we enjoy retirement, sitting back with a cool glass of tea, and I paint on my own schedule,” Thomason said.
She’s been a painter for 35 years, mainly with watercolors.
“I do them all,” Thomason said. “I paint in various media — pastel, oil, acrylic and watercolor. Recently most of my production has been watercolor and oil.”
What does she paint?
“I paint a lot of animals, because I love animals, but I paint whatever else, too.”
Wolves are on the list.
So are running horses.
“But I’ve got a lot of owls. Hoot owls,” she said with a giggle.
When it comes to boats, she prefers shipwrecks.
Fishing boats will also do for this former resident of Jackson, Mississippi.
Now retired, Thomason once worked as an administrative assistant at the Mississippi Department of Wildlife.
For years at Jackson, Thomason operated a shop where she sold gift merchandise and hand-painted ceramics while teaching classes for ceramic painting. The retail gift shop segued into a wholesale business of providing hand-painted ceramics to other gift stores.
Thomason moved to Rogersville about eight years ago and has been a fan of the art displays at the Barr Gallery of Abingdon, where she’s attended many show openings and art talks.
Ultimately, Thomason convinced the gallery owner, Dean Barr, to give her art a chance. She’s now premiering that art with a talk Friday night.
“It was not until I moved to Tennessee that a whole new world opened up with new beautiful subjects to paint,” Thomason said.
Out in the field, Thomason takes photographs. Then she returns to her home studio and paints her subjects.
Her art show called “Etcetera!” will be celebrated from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, with a reception, gallery talk and demonstration of technique,
“Everyone needs to take at least one hour of their day to do what they love to do,” Thomason said.
“I call this ME time, whether it is painting, gardening, working on models, clay, stained glass, etc., I can usually find the time to play. I’ve always seemed to be drawn to my paints and brushes even though I’ve tried a million different crafts.”
