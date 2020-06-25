Drummer Cameron Hite paired with guitarist Chance Lawson for a batch of impromptu tunes at Model City Tap House in Kingsport a couple of years ago. No big deal.
Except they clicked. Guitarist Andrew Taylor chimed in.
Shortly thereafter, Donnie and the Dry Heavers were born. The Kingsport-based band, now a foursome with bassist Magus Vaughn on board, headline Border Bash on Tuesday. Presented by Believe in Bristol, the event streams live from The Earnest Tube in Bristol, Virginia.
“Man, we’ve been getting into Bristol for the past year. Border Bash is what you want to be a part of,” said Hite, 26. “Our friends rave about Border Bash. When we heard it was going to be a livestream, all was not lost.”
Like most of their musical brethren, Donnie and the Dry Heavers haven’t heaved any live music for months. Streams, yes. Actual venues, no.
“Livestreams is the way to go right now and be safe,” Hite said. “We’ve been doing livestreams about once a week, which has helped to build our following on social media.”
COVID-19 hit just as momentum for Donnie and the Dry Heavers prepared to mount another step upward. For one, they enjoyed a tour last fall that vaulted the indie rock jam band into the Midwest and Northeast.
“We had a retired FedEx truck to tour in,” Hite said. “Bunk beds in there for sleeping, put a closet in there, too. Had everything but plumbing. The tour, it was a huge learning experience, a huge testament to Murphy’s Law. Whatever could go wrong did go wrong.”
Eventually, the band made it to Massachusetts. The FedEx truck did not. After a run to Detroit and back, electrical issues parked their package truck. In came a gutted Ford Econoline van.
“We finished that part of the tour on a prayer and hope. It’s always a crapshoot,” Hite said. “The van died on us in the lower east side of Manhattan. Started smoking on us.”
Such are the travails of a traveling band. Yet for all of the smoke under the hood, Donnie and the Dry Heavers simmer on record and stage. Their debut album, “Graveyards,” arose as if from the cinders in January to widespread acclaim.
“The album has a lot to do with life and death,” Hite said, who shares vocals and writing credits with the other members of the band. “The title track is probably our most well-known song.”
To date, “Graveyard” has garnered nearly 100,000 spins on Spotify. Not too shabby for a local band whose album was recorded in a basement.
As to content, Donnie and the Dry Heavers rate as an explorative jam band. Strains of Grateful Dead DNA entwine with light essences of Dave Matthews as liberally applied to a myriad of refractions of rockers. Mixed well, Donnie and the Dry Heavers emerge as a prism of light.
“In our arsenal, we have about 35 originals and 28 or 29 covers,” Hite said. “We interchange those quite a bit.”
Translated, anticipate multitudes of mashups from Donnie and the Dry Heavers. What’s a mashup, you may wonder? Mashups materialize much as when one mixes one food with another for an altogether different taste — as when a band welds one song to another.
“We sometimes do a mashup of Bill Withers’ ‘Use Me’ and ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ with The James Gang’s ‘Funk #49.’ We like to let loose and put our own spin on the mashups.”
Fine. Superb. By all means, check out the scintillating Donnie and the Dry Heavers.
Yet one question prevails.
Who’s Donnie?
“We have no Donnie,” Hite said. “We thought it would be something we’d throw away. But it’s a name you might not forget. Our goal is to make music and stay happy together.”
