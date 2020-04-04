BRISTOL, Tenn. — Astonishing circumstances demand drastic responses.
So it goes within the nation’s and Bristol’s church community. During the ongoing and widening inundation of the COVID-19 outbreak, adaption by local churches deepens.
Preachers accustomed to delivering sermons in the presence of attendant congregants do so now before a camera for an unseen audience beyond any church sanctuary. Live church services streamed live via a handful of online outlets have become en vogue.
“We’re in a brave new world,” said Kris Aaron, pastor of First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia.
As if strangers in a strange new land, we all trod unfamiliar terrain. Twines of hope ideally greet the dawning of each subsequent day, unspooled as a manner of buffering the stark reality of news unfurled periodically that seems to continuously bring horrific details of the virus’ attack.
“There’s not a playbook for this,” Aaron said. “But we’re going to be loving and accepting of one another.”
Hence the need for persistently consistent streams of the gospel from people to people of faith and otherwise.
So, yes, Aaron’s First Baptist Church will stream Palm Sunday services on Sunday, April 5 at 11 a.m. Likewise, the Georgia native will preside over and deliver First Baptist’s Easter service on Easter Sunday, April 12. Locate those livestreams on the church’s Facebook page and website as well as on You Tube.
Meantime and thereafter, First Baptist Church offers a range of opportunities for its members and others to avail themselves of the gospel via stream. For instance, interested parties can access the church’s Wednesday night bible study live online through Zoom.
“The church teaches us how to keep our heads even when a lot of people are losing theirs,” Aaron said. “Somehow, God makes a way.”
First Baptist closed its doors and turned on its streaming camera two weeks ago. Aaron led his first exclusively live-streamed service on March 22.
“It’s been great,” he said of response. “One of the things we realized, we’re been missing out on a big group of people. We normally have 125 people. The first week we streamed, we had more than 1,600 views — and that was just on the church’s page. I know we need to do this moving forward after all of this is done.”
If strength accrues in numbers, then First Baptist belongs among an army of fellow churches. For example, since March 18 NorthStar Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, hosts five-minute daily devotional videos on its Facebook and Instagram sites as well as via its website. Sunday services stream live at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook and the church’s website at www.northstarbristol.org.
Attend First Baptist Church services at www.fbcbristol.org.
“I have a title for this coming Sunday’s message,” Aaron said. “It’s ‘When the Lord Needs It.’”
Or tune in to see Rev. Joe Dunagan helm Bristol, Virginia’s Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s Holy Eucharist on Sunday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. Find the link to the stream on their website, www.emmanuelbristol.org.
For those of the Methodist faith, State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia, stream Sunday services at 9:01 a.m. and 11 a.m. Locate them at www.statestreetumc.org.
“People look to the church in times of crisis,” Aaron said.
And yet, that does not indicate an ease with which pastors lead services online. Consider their task. Normally, a reverend addresses a congregation, a literal gathering of people, that’s seen. Not now. Nowadays and for the foreseeable future, pastors will deliver sermons to a camera connected such to transmit the feed to an online source.
They cannot see or hear a single soul.
“Man, it’s weird!” Aaron said. “It’s so weird! One of the things I say at the end of my service is that we’re so glad that you’re here. Your presence is such a gift. The first week that I delivered the stream, I said ‘Never have those words been more true.’”
What of people who want to join a church?
“If you want to join the church, normally you would come down the aisle,” Aaron said. “Now, you can just let us know. We will give you a virtual hug for now, and we’ll hug you for real when this is all over. Yeah, it’s weird right now.”
Yet the practice of providing church services live online did not happen as a result of COVID-19; livestreaming on Sunday morning has mounted steadily during the past decade. The difference, it provided an alternative during pre-virus times; now it offers an exclusive connection, the only way to attend church.
Furthermore, the current climate of isolation from physical attendance at church just may lead to new norms in the aftermath of the crisis.
“Clearly we need to keep streaming our services,” Aaron said.
Anyone with an internet connection can attend church. No need to get up, dress up. Just dial up, watch and listen to church come Sunday morning in Bristol and beyond.
“You’ve got to adapt. We don’t have any other choice,” Aaron said. “You can’t do it the way it was done. You’ve got to adapt. This is the future. We’re going to need this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.