Ella Patrick sat alone in a canoe in the dark of the night by the light of the moon and sang. No, she was not quarantined.
That was years ago and in childhood. Nowadays, Patrick performs under the moniker Momma Molasses.
Quarantined in North Carolina, Patrick as Momma Molasses will perform for Bristol and the world via livestream 7 p.m. Thursday. That’s tonight, folks. She’s the latest to embrace Believe in Bristol’s Social Distancing Series.
“They’re putting us in front of audiences that we wouldn’t have accessed otherwise,” said Patrick by phone from North Carolina. “I think it’s awesome.”
As with numerous local and national musicians, Patrick now streams live performances with frequency. Eager to reach established and new audiences, she said she’s done so thus far to wondrous extents.
“I’ve made enough money through livestreams to pay my rent this month,” said Patrick, who normally resides in Bristol, Virginia.
Yes, opportunities to donate money to Patrick will exist during her performance tonight.
“I’ve seen a huge outpouring from my fans and others,” Patrick said. “It’s made me realize how much people appreciate live music. People love livestreaming because they love live music. People really do care.”
Livestreams such as those presented during the month of April by Believe in Bristol connect people with musicians in a much more intimate way than watching a DVD or Blu-Ray. It’s real and it’s in the moment. Likewise, viewers can interact with the performer.
“So many people have said, ‘Hey, this makes my day,’ that it lifted their spirits,” Patrick said.
Music should provide uplifting experiences. As in days of yore when a teenaged Patrick would snag a guitar and recede to a stairwell to sing, a sidewalk to busk, or perhaps a canoe while at summer camp to sing to but she and the moon, music found a way.
“I was a camp counselor. Spent all summer there,” Patrick said. “I would go out at night with my guitar, in a canoe alone, and play music. Sometimes we’d sit by the swamp and just play music.”
Now it’s her full-time vocation, the playing of music.
“I’m just obsessed with performing,” she said. “It’s something I’ve always done. I’ve done it since I was a kid in church. And yes, I’ve even played music in a stairwell and a canoe, alone.”
Just before COVID-19 made its national presence known, Patrick was in the throes of completing a new album. Recorded at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, with such musicians as Bristol’s JP Parsons, John “Scabbo” Snyder, and Folk Soul Revival’s Justin Louthian, Patrick hopes to issue the album whenever the virus recedes.
“I’m definitely going to play some of those new songs during the livestream,” Patrick said. “I’ll probably play at least one John Prine song. I’ll do some old folk songs.”
While Patrick defies simple categorization, she fits well within the Southern folk realm. Not quite country, not exactly pop. Patrick’s penchant for windswept storytelling songs recall an accented Joan Baez with sass aplenty attached.
As with Baez or Bobbie Gentry, honey-voiced Ella Patrick was born to sing.
“Music has led me through a process of self-discovery,” Patrick said. “During this crisis, music has helped me to feel normal.”
