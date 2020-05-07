Ensnared in a nightmare from which he’s yet to awaken, Phil Faconti hunkers down in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. It’s his home. He’s a native.
Yet as with his millions of fellow residents, he’s never seen anything like the pandemic. No concert tours. No direct interaction with fans. What’s a musician to do?
Plug into the streaming of live music. Faconti headlines Believe in Bristol’s Social Distancing Series on Tuesday. Whether from his couch or not, the New Yorker will perform from within his home. For him, it’ll be a first. He’s never performed a live streamed concert.
“Absolutely, it will my first,” said Faconti, by phone from his home in Brooklyn, New York. “I like the idea of it being special.”
Consequently, don’t come looking to hear streams of cover songs.
“I’m just going to play a lot of originals, play a lot of my own music,” Faconti said.
For reference, check out his EP, “La Salle Road.” Released in January, the seven-song orchestration of reality and revelation amounts of a carving crafted from Faconti’s prior 10 years.
“I hear the journey that I went through,” he said of the EP. “It’s not 100% representative of where I am now, but it’s what got me to here and now.”
Faconti’s past includes a range of high-profile musical connections. He’s worked with rock’s Foreigner, pop’s Norah Jones, and Johnson City’s Beth Snapp.
He’s friends with cellist extraordinaire Dave Eggar. He plays classical guitar, writes songs, and sings with a verve reminiscent of Bruce Springsteen. Stylistically, he’s neither pure rock nor exclusively folk, usually, anyway.
“For me, in particular, I’m kind of all over the place,” Faconti said. “You’ll hear that with the next album.”
Faconti name-dropped rock guitar wiz Jimi Hendrix and country legend Johnny Cash, each of whom he said influenced his “La Salle Road” EP. James Brown, too.
“I’m definitely going to go further with the next one,” Faconti said. “I feel called. I’m not trying to narrow it down. I’m talking about doing what really influenced me such that it changes my life. Yeah, I’m from Brooklyn, a city boy. But I was heavily influenced by Johnny Cash.”
Faconti picked up a guitar as a teenager. He gravitated to such punk-light bands as Blink-182. Then he happened upon a documentary that featured Johnny Cash.
“He was playing ‘I Walk the Line,’” Faconti said.
Hooked.
“Got into his records, started playing them on guitar, learned the songs he sang,” he said. “That changed the whole game for me. It opened my palette of music that eventually led me to Jimi Hendrix.”
Johnny Cash to Jimi Hendrix, a vivid illustration of the extent to which the map of music can lead an adventurous soul. That runs to live streams of music, something that neither Cash nor Hendrix ever did.
“I saw Jon Bon Jovi doing something from his home,” Faconti said. “He had an acoustic guitar, playing songs. It was an interesting layer of the onion peeled back a little bit. It’s something we don’t see on the big stage.”
Which escorts Faconti into the unknown. He’s written songs, recorded songs, played songs on stages numerous for fans beyond count. Playing from his home on camera for an unseen audience, he’s entering foreign terrain.
“Dave Eggar tells me that we are in the business of dealing with people’s dreams,” he said. “People have hope.”
And perhaps come Tuesday, they’ll get a little more than expected — hope included.
“I might do some bluegrass songs,” Faconti said, “tip the hat to you for having me do this.”
