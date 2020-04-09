Bristol native and lifelong musician Jamie Collins lay in her hammock Monday afternoon — the sky blue, birds singing — as spring spread its warmth to where she daydreamed.
Normally, she would have been standing in a classroom, teaching music to elementary school children.
But these aren’t normal times amid America’s fight with the COVID-19 outbreak. So Collins will do what comes naturally for her tonight at 7 p.m. during Believe in Bristol’s livestreamed Social Distancing Series. Guitar in hand, Collins will offer music for all who wish to see and hear.
“I’ve been watching live feeds just about every day,” said Collins from her home in Hillsville, Virginia. “Musicians are going gung-ho about streaming.”
Collins was to have performed the streamed show as one-third of The Blue Ridge Girls. However, in the current climate of social distancing, good sense prevailed.
“Martha Spencer is in Whitetop, Virginia. Brett Morris is in Elk Creek, Virginia,” Collins said. “We’re not quarantined together, so we’re practicing social distancing.”
Given that she’s a native of Bristol, Tennessee, the trio decided that Collins should step up and take the lead during the livestreamed show.
“It’ll be good,” Collins said. “We all have to adjust according to what is safe. It’s easy to sit back and sing. Not hearing the whoops and the hollers, that’s the part I will miss. We feed off the audience. I’m a little nervous about that aspect.”
Music to the rescue. Collins said she plans to lean on a mix of all-timers, slabs of feel-good gospel numbers and selections of newly written originals.
“I know that I’m going to hit it off with ‘I Am a Pilgrim,’” she said. “I’m going to do stuff that I’ve recorded for my album, which I have nine songs for.”
Collins’ nearly completed album, “Jamie Collins and Friends,” will be the music veteran’s first.
“I’ve played on lots of people’s recordings, but I’ve never recorded my own project,” she said. “I’ve been recording it down in Cana, Virginia, since October or November. I’ll talk about that during the livestream.”
Like anyone else, Collins hasn’t been immune to the various pangs of personal struggle while isolated at home. She misses family in Bristol, her kids at school and playing music in actual venues for audiences she can see.
“My mom is a nurse in Abingdon. She lives in Bristol,” Collins said. “I’m thankful to be from Bristol. I’m missing it now more than ever. But I’m grateful for this show, which I hope to give some comfort to some people.”
Tune in. Listen for the hope by way of a gift as wrapped from the heart of Jamie Collins to you. But on Monday, she lounged.
“I’m just trying to find a little peace,” she said.
Tonight, she’ll play bluegrass and old-time, gospel and whatever else comes to mind.
“It’s an uncertain time,” Collins said, “uncharted territory.”
Music streamed live over such social media sites as Facebook and Instagram have brought much-needed solace and a bit of normalcy for musicians and fans alike. They’re a taste of the life that was and the life to come, as lived in the moment.
“It’s bringing me comfort,” Collins said. “Be thankful for every single day. Every single day is a gift.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.