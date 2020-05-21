Like bullets snagged out of a gun, one might imagine the silence that greeted 49 Winchester upon the COVID-19 invasion of America.
Silent? Not so. For one, 49 Winchester — a band, borrowed its name from a street and not the famous gun.
For another, they’ll reload in livestream form on Tuesday, May 26. Courtesy Believe in Bristol’s Social Distancing Series, 49 Winchester sidle up to a platform they’ve only sparingly participated in thus far.
“This one for Bristol will be our third live stream,” said Chase Chafin, the Castlewood-based band’s co-founder. “We did one for FloydFest. We did one on my grandmother’s porch, on a whim, which was fun.”
Such is the nature of live musical performances streamed live on the internet. Rock star Melissa Etheridge adlibs every day from her home. Drew Holcomb and wife Ellie do likewise from their kitchen.
On Tuesday, 49 Winchester will stream their performance live from a Bristol institution, Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia.
“That’s a Bristol staple, so it’ll be really cool,” Chafin said. “We’ll probably do a full-on electric show, but you never know. We’ll just let it happen.”
Now, most concert-goers on the club level would recognize a tip jar. Typically placed near the band on stage and into which pleased attendees can tip the band, the physical presence of a tip jar does not exist during a live stream. However, a link will be provided during the broadcast whereby viewers can tip the band if they so choose.
“It’s a huge help,” Chafin said. “Our income went to zero dollars. Everything that comes our way, I am grateful for.”
As with musicians coast to coast and around the world, 49 Winchester’s downtime during the pandemic hasn’t been a complete wash. They’re in the process of recording their third album, which, coincidentally, they’re completing at Classic in Bristol.
“We’ve been recording up in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and at Classic in Bristol,” Chafin said. “It’s more of a continuation of our sound.”
Of note, the sound and the fury of 49 Winchester meet like two roads converged in a vibrant wood. Rock meets country for a clash of tone and twang.
“With our album ‘The Wind,’ it was straight rock ‘n’ roll,” Chafin said. “There’s a step back with this album, more acoustic. It’s a mix of things, but there’s plenty of rock ‘n’ roll guitar.”
Pay taut attention to next week’s stream. Though a set list does not exist, there’s a chance that they’ll play new songs including “It’s a Shame” and “Get Clean.”
“With ‘It’s a Shame,’ it’s kind of a goofy song,” Chafin said. “It has a traditional country feel to it. It will have a pedal steel on it for the album.”
Meanwhile, members of 49 Winchester maintain hope. As if we’re all aboard a passenger train and craving better tomorrows, we’re figuratively mired in a tunnel that’s long and winding.
“There’s light at the end of this tunnel,” Chafin said. “Hope, it’s everything.”
