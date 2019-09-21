Jesus urged us to listen for God’s guidance and not to be misled or discouraged by suggestions of the carnal mind. (Romans 8:7) “Spirit, God, is heard when the senses are silent,” writes Mary Baker Eddy in her primary work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures.” Consistent guard over our mental home is required if we would be “perfect, even as [our] Father which is in heaven is perfect.” (Matthew 5:48) And if we “continue” on this course, we will be the Master’s “disciples indeed,” and “know the truth” that makes us free of sin, disease, death, and discord of any kind. (John 8: 31-32) Jesus gave two parables for our encouragement.
The first parable is that of the sower whose seeds fall by the wayside, upon stony places, among thorns, and upon good ground. (See Matthew 13:1-12; Mark 4:1-25; Luke 8:11-18) We learn that the “seed” represents the word of God, truth. The word that is ignored (falls “by the wayside”) does nothing for humanity; a hardened or “stony” heart cannot receive spiritual insight (Mark 16:14); and the “tares” (see Matt 13:24-43) are the “thorns” of the carnal mind that would interfere with our being “heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ.” (Romans 8:17) A humble heart ensures that we receive and accept the truth of being, so that we can be “fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it.” (Genesis 1:28)
The second parable depicts a “master” (God) who before departing for a far country distributes his talents (the word of God) to each of three servants. See Matt 25:14-29; Luke 19:12-26. When the master returns, he discovers that two of his servants put their talents to good use, increasing them (multiplying the “seed … in itself”). (See Genesis 1:11) But the third servant failed to employ or utilize his talents. Two of the servants effectively used the truth of being, but the third failed to “get it.”
With slightly different wording in each gospel (Luke adds an important word), Jesus concludes both parables with similar admonition and counsel: “For whosever hath, to him shall be given; and whosoever hath not, from him shall be taken even that which he seemeth to have.” (Luke 8:18; see also Matthew 25:29; Mark 4:25; Luke 19:26) What is it that we “seem” to have or to cherish that would obscure our spirituality? Are we accepting a limited, material view of ourselves and others, or do we claim identity as a “joint-heir with Christ”?
Eddy writes: “Man walks in the direction towards which he looks, and where his treasure is, there will his heart be also. If our hopes and affections are spiritual, they come from above, not from beneath, and they bear as of old the fruits of the Spirit.” Each of us has inherent ability to hear God’s direction, accept and live the truth of being, and feel His/Her ever-supporting love.
